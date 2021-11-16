“Play basketball. You got to play. Simple as that" - LA Lakers' Russell Westbrook has a simple solution for Anthony Davis’ struggles against double teams

Russell Westbrook believes the LA Lakers simply need to play basketball in order to find solutions when Anthony Davis gets doubled. After starting the game decently against the Chicago Bulls, the Purple and Gold once again lost their way and got blown out 121-103 by the Bulls.

Russ had a good game, where he scored 25 points with 6 rebounds and 8 assists. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis scored 20 points but was ejected in the third quarter after he seemed upset with the referee when the official continued play while AD was putting on his shoe.

Davis' exit was more or less the end of the Lakers' attempt to make a comeback in the game. When asked what the team could have done differently in the game when AD was getting double-teamed, Russell Westbrook replied by saying:

"Play basketball, what you're gonna do. You got to play. Simple as that."

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN Russell Westbrook emphasizes the #Lakers needing to up the pace in games and talks about how the upcoming road trip can help build 'cohesiveness and togetherness'. @LakersReporter Russell Westbrook emphasizes the #Lakers needing to up the pace in games and talks about how the upcoming road trip can help build 'cohesiveness and togetherness'. @LakersReporter https://t.co/FY6NkCuuQD

The former NBA MVP also believes the LA Lakers could play at a lot more pace than they are currently playing at. But since Westbrook arrived in LA, the Lakers are second in terms of pace. He has been brilliant while attacking the rim and will need to continue doing that if Purple and Gold are to win games. Speaking about the same in a post-game interview, Westbrook said:

"Just stay in attack mode, probably start to finish. Simple as that for me just making sure I do that regardless of what's going on and creating opportunities around the basket for myself and for my teammates."

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Anthony Davis got ejected because he was upset the referee resumed play while he was putting his shoe on Anthony Davis got ejected because he was upset the referee resumed play while he was putting his shoe on https://t.co/oLHBz79rbl

Chicago Big 3 combine to score 91 points as Bulls defeat the LA Lakers 121-103

Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers

The Chicago Bulls were a team on a mission entering Staples Center. They made their intentions clear after scoring 33 points in the first quarter. Demar DeRozan scored 37 points in his hometown to lead the Bulls to a blitzing win. Meanwhile, former Laker Lonzo Ball was on fire from deep.

The youngster was red hot from beyond the arc as he went 7-10 from the three-point line to make things easier for the Bulls.

Despite the loss, Talen Horton-Tucker continued to impress as he scored 28 points to keep the Lakers in the game. However, the Purple and Gold shot only 6-32 from deep, which led to their loss in this game. They tried to make a comeback in the fourth quarter, but the Bulls did not take their foot off the pedal.

Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤𝔻 ▶️ @_MarcusD3_ Oh damn! Talen Horton–Tucker dunk. Bulls take a TO. Oh damn! Talen Horton–Tucker dunk. Bulls take a TO. https://t.co/XaefpEDc8q

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Lakers will now go on a five-game road trip to face the Bucks, Pistons, Celtics, Knicks and the Pacers. With LeBron James' return looming, the Lakers will be hoping to return from this trip with their campaign back on track.

Edited by Parimal