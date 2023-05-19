"Play D'Angelo Russell less"- Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Lakers star after another bad performance in Game 2

D'Angelo Russell has struggled badly in the Western Conference Finals for the LA Lakers against the Denver Nuggets. The former All-Star guard is averaging just 9.0 points and 4.0 assists. He has hit 7-19 field goals, including 1-8 from behind the arc in two games.

The LA Lakers have been outscored by 41 points when he has been on the floor while they’re +30 when he’s not playing.

Stephen A. Smith, after the Lakers’ Game 2 loss urged Darvin Ham this:

“That means playing Dennis Schroder. He’s tough defensively, he can convert free throws, he can hit perimeter shots and he isn’t psyched out offensively at this particular moment in time. Play him more! Play Austin Reaves more. Play D’Angelo Russell less. Period.”

Russell’s defense has always been suspect, which usually limits his effectiveness. But with his offense almost going non-existent, he has become nearly unplayable.

While “D-Lo” has struggled, Jamal Murray, the Denver Nuggets starting point guard has been having a superb series. Murray is averaging 34 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3.5 steals. He has shot 23-44 from the field, including 10-22 from deep.

“Glitch” was particularly deadly in Game 2 when he erupted for 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Nuggets to victory. Murray has been clutch while D'Angelo Russell has shrunk from the pressure and bright lights.

Russell has been so bad that even Denver’s defense-first guards have outperformed him on offense. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 14.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds. He has hit 12-25 from the field and has made 5-13 three-point attempts.

Ditto for Bruce Brown who is putting up 14 points on 11-22 shooting, including 3-5 from long distance. Brown also adds 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

While D'Angelo Russell has been poor defensively, Brown and KCP have been major cogs in that part of the game for the Nuggets.

Darvin Ham removed Russell in the closing stretch of Game 1 for Rui Hachimura. The move paid dividends as the Lakers slowly crawled their way out of a 21-point deficit partly due to Hachimura’s defense against Nikola Jokic.

Right after the loss in Game 1, “D-Lo” spent minutes practicing his outside shot. He didn’t improve as he was only 1-5 from behind the arc in Game 2.

D'Angelo Russell reportedly does not want to come off the bench

Leading into Game 2, rumors emerged that D'Angelo Russell didn’t want to lose his starting point guard job. He has not come off the bench in the playoffs this year and would not want to do it in the conference finals.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin had this to report about Russell’s potential off-the-bench job:

“Russell — who shot just 4-for-11 and played only nine minutes in the second half after registering a plus-minus of -23 in 17 first-half minutes — would naturally be under consideration; however, multiple team sources told ESPN that there is concern the team could ‘lose’ the 27-year-old point guard if he views the adjustment as a demotion after starting every other game this postseason.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Lakers fear D’Angelo Russell might take issue with coming off bench in NBA Playoffs lakersdaily.com/report-lakers-… Report: Lakers fear D’Angelo Russell might take issue with coming off bench in NBA Playoffs lakersdaily.com/report-lakers-…

Ham convinced Russell Westbrook to embrace the Sixth Man role. The move helped the LA Lakers stay afloat. He may have to convince D'Angelo Russell to do the same to save the team’s season.

