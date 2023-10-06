"Played with no intensity or fire": $620 million Magic Johnson blasts NFL team he bought for $6.05 billion, as they gets humbled by Bears

Magic Johnson was part of a group led by Josh Harris that purchased the Washington Commanders for $6.05 billion. It didn’t take long for the five-time NBA champion to call out his team following an embarrassing loss. Johnson quickly went on social media to comment about his team’s anemic 40-20 loss to the previously winless Chicago Bears. The Hall of Famer wouldn’t let the performance slip by without making sure the players knew he wasn’t happy with them.

Johnson, who is reportedly worth $620 million via shrewd investments, has been known to call out NBA players with their performances. He did the same to the Commanders. Here’s what he had to say following the team’s loss:

“Tonight the Commanders played with no intensity or fire. We didn’t compete in the first half and got down 27-3 heading into halftime. It was too big of a hole to climb out of and that is why we ended up losing 40-20.”

The Chicago Bears held a 0-4 record heading into their matchup against the Washington Commanders. In the Bears’ last loss, they gave up a 21-point lead to the Denver Broncos to suffer a humiliating setback.

Despite playing on the road, the Bears came out aggressive and with purpose. The loss to the Broncos must still be fresh on their minds. On the other hand, the Washington Commanders put in a lackluster first half.

Only a Joey Slye 51-yard field goal with 8:33 in the second quarter prevented a shutout in the first half. Magic Johnson's team has now lost three straight games to fall to 2-3. The lack of effort was glaring when they went down in the first half. They missed coverages and failed to make several tackles.

Justin Fields and DJ Moore spent the night dissecting the Washington Commanders’ defense. Fields went 15/29 with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Moore was a nightmare, finishing with 230 yards following eight catches. The wide receiver averaged a staggering 28.8 yards per reception.

The Commanders’ poor showing was enough for Magic Johnson to rip his team on social media.

Magic Johnson could be monitoring the Washington Commanders Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings

The 2-3 Washington Commanders will take on the 2-2 Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. Magic Johnson could be carefully watching the game following his team’s humiliating loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Washington will be hoping to win against a Falcons team that’s 32nd in the NFL in passing yards. Johnson’s team will have to clean up their act, particularly on defense to get the much-needed victory.

If the Commanders have another lethargic performance, expect the LA Lakers legend to rip them again on social media.