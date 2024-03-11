"Played like dogs**t": Knicks' Jalen Brunson takes accountability after missing 16 shots

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks endured a brutal shooting performance during Sunday’s home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Afterward, the first-time All-Star didn’t mince words about needing to step up his play for his shorthanded squad.

Despite finishing with a game-high 19 points, Brunson shot just 6-for-22 (27.3%) as the Knicks fell 79-73. Their 73-point outing marked the lowest point total by any team this season. However, they were on track for even fewer points at halftime, trailing 37-31 in the NBA’s lowest-scoring first half since 2019.

Additionally, the contest designated the first time since 2016 that two teams failed to reach the 80-point mark in the same game.

Overall, New York shot just 26-for-80 (32.5%) in the offense-starved affair. Meanwhile, Philly didn’t fare much better, shooting 31-for-80 (38.8%).

After missing 16 shots, tied for his second-most in a game this season, Brunson bluntly criticized his lackluster play.

“I played like dogs**t. That’s it,” Brunson said.

The shorthanded Knicks (37-27) continue to tread water in the crowded Eastern Conference, sitting fourth after going 4-5 over their last nine games.

They remain without star forward Julius Randle (shoulder) as well as starters OG Anunoby (elbow) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle). Following Sunday’s loss, they have 18 games remaining to get healthy ahead of the playoffs.

Nick Nurse on Sixers shutting down Jalen Brunson

After dispatching the Knicks on Sunday, Sixers coach Nick Nurse touched on how his team effectively limited Jalen Brunson. Nurse highlighted how Philly sent multiple defenders at the 6-foot-2 star all game to prevent him from getting easy looks.

“We were sending a lot of people at him and he was having to work really hard to get into the paint, and we weren’t letting him get there that often,” Nurse said.

Notably, the Sixers were also shorthanded, missing their top two players, reigning MVP Joel Embiid (knee) and first-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey (concussion).

Philly was led by wing Kelly Oubre Jr., who tallied a team-high 18 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals in the low-scoring victory. However, like most players in the contest, Oubre struggled with his shot, shooting just 6-for-19 (31.6%).

Similarly to the Knicks, the banged-up Sixers (36-28, sixth in the East) have been battling to stay afloat in the East playoff race. Following Sunday’s win, only one game separates Philly and New York. Meanwhile, the Knicks are only 2.0 games ahead of the eighth-seeded Miami Heat (35-29).

Thus, both teams have little room for error if they want to avoid the play-in. The Sixers and Knicks will rematch on Tuesday in New York, where both teams will look to improve upon Sunday’s offensive struggles.

