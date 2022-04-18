"Player Development there is damn good!!" - LeBron James agrees with Kyle Kuzma on Miami Heat's knack for developing players

Miami Heat youngsters have put on a clinic in Game 1 of their first-round tie against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2022 NBA playoffs, leaving LeBron James marveling.

"Facts! Player Development there is damn good!!"

LeBron's comment was in reply to ex-teammate Kyle Kuzma's tweet, acknowledging the Heat's player development program. The four-time champ should know, as he was once a part of the Heat organization under the same management.

In his tweet, Kuz said:

"Miami will find you and develop you.

Duncan

Strus

Vincent"

The Heat's display was nothing short of extraordinary as they decimated the Hawks 115-91. While their offense really got going, shooting 52.4% from the field and 47.4% from beyond the arc, their defensive intensity made the difference in the game.

The Hawks ended up shooting 38.7% from the field, a ridiculously poor display given that they ended the season as the second-best offensive team.

Duncan Robinson was the star of the game, as the 27-year-old was automatic from the field. The shooting guard missed only one shot on ten attempts, nine of which were from three-point range.

StatMuse @statmuse Duncan Robinson today:



27 PTS

9-10 FG

8-9 3P

130.0 eFG%



That’s the most points scored on that level of efficiency in NBA playoffs history. Duncan Robinson today:27 PTS9-10 FG8-9 3P130.0 eFG%That’s the most points scored on that level of efficiency in NBA playoffs history. https://t.co/6EfkaHOCYe

Despite coming off the bench, he recorded a game-high 27 points in 23 minutes. It is exciting to see how the Heat players fill in and complement each other.

Tyler Herro, who is the favorite for the Sixth Man of the Year award, has been the standout player for the Heat this season. He has made significant improvements since last season, where he struggled to shoot the ball.

While the Heat have veterans like Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry leading the line, the younger players have shown tremendous improvement and have been a big reason for the Heat's impressive campaign.

The last time the Miami Heat won a championship was with LeBron James on the roster

LeBron James #6 and Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat celebrate after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 95-88 to win Game Seven of the 2013 NBA Finals

Since LeBron James' departure in 2014, the Heat have not won a championship. They reached the NBA Finals once since then but were stopped by LeBron and the LA Lakers in the Orlando bubble.

LeBron spent only four years with the team, but is among their top franchise players, behind only Dwyane Wade. In that four-year stint, they reached the Finals but won the title in 2012 and 2013.

On their first try, they were on the receiving end of a thrashing by a Dallas Mavericks team hungry for revenge. In 2006, Wade and Shaquille O'Neal prevented the Mavericks from winning a championship, and they returned the favor. The San Antonio Spurs were the ones responsible for stopping the team from getting a three-peat in 2014.

Their display in Game 1 Round 1 of the 2022 NBA playoffs is just the type of start the fans would like to see. While they are still a long way from lifting the title, they are making progress one game at a time.

