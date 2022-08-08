“Players go do absolutely whatever you want, the loyalty is over” - NBA analyst believes Draymond Green can cite former NBA champion’s example in his contract talks

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly said they will not meet Draymond Green's request for a max extension. NBA analyst Evan Turner thinks Green should do whatever is best for him and not opt to stay loyal.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



(via @ThompsonScribe, theathletic.com/3452144/2022/0…) REPORT: The Warriors “don’t plan” to offer a max extension to Draymond Green and he is “willing to explore outside options to get the deal he wants.”(via @anthonyVslater REPORT: The Warriors “don’t plan” to offer a max extension to Draymond Green and he is “willing to explore outside options to get the deal he wants.” (via @anthonyVslater & @ThompsonScribe, theathletic.com/3452144/2022/0…) https://t.co/Yp6p9CdpKH

Green joined the NBA in 2012 and has since played for the Warriors. He has been a big part of their dynasty, winning four championships in the last eight years.

The big man has made his stance on the matter clear. Green said he will explore outside options if his request is unmet. Steph Curry has also said the "big 3" is a packaged deal, which will likely help Green in the negotiations.

Jason Smith @howaboutafresca From @ricbucher w/us on @foxsportsradio - 'Draymond Green's leverage (in wanting a max contract) is that Steph Curry wants Draymond to stay with the Warriors.' From @ricbucher w/us on @foxsportsradio - 'Draymond Green's leverage (in wanting a max contract) is that Steph Curry wants Draymond to stay with the Warriors.'

There has been a debate in the NBA community about whether Green deserves that deal. Although many have said he is worth it now, they cannot speak to his impact in three years.

On "Point Forward," former NBA players Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala discussed the topic. Turner believes Green should use Kyle Lowry's situation with the Toronto Raptors as an example.

After winning the 2019 title, Toronto offered Lowry a one-year, $30 million veteran max deal. The veteran point guard was also given a hero's welcome when he returned to Scotiabank Arena, with a lifesize statue spotted in the city.

(From 22:50)

"Draymond can literally scream, 'Toronto gave Kyle Lowry a whatever and they said this is what he deserved.' Remember Toronto said that. When you break it down, if you let Draymond walk, Draymond's situation is gonna be what? Hey man, players, go do absolutely whatever you want. The loyalty is over.

"I see both sides. $40 million a year, I think he deserves it from the past. But, I just don't see a front office individual or today's NBA."

So far, there has been no update on how negotiations have proceeded. Nonetheless, losing Green will be a massive blow for the Warriors.

Draymond Green is enjoying his offseason with LeBron James

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors talks with injured LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers

Green joked about winning titles with LeBron James if the Warriors do not meet his demands. The two have built a strong relationship. They have been spotted together several times during the offseason.

warriorsworld @warriorsworld Dray x Bron with Fans in Toronto Via @pr_RWTW Dray x Bron with Fans in Toronto Via @pr_RWTW https://t.co/RV7z6CNDIa

In Toronto, Green was more than willing to stand behind the camera to take photos of James and a fan. The duo was also spotted dancing in a lounge in Toronto.

Draymond Green has often spoken highly of James any chance he gets. He lauded the billionaire for taking the time to play in the Drew League.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott