“Playing with Bron, playing with KD, within our culture, they are true icons” - Kyrie Irving says he’s had to fill shoes that were very uncomfortable for him

Kyrie Irving is one of the most talented NBA players. Despite the many controversies, there is no doubt that many teams would love to have him.

Irving won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers while playing alongside LeBron James. The guard is now with the Brooklyn Nets, where he plays next to Kevin Durant, another all-time great player.

He recently revealed what it feels like to play with such big-time players. Irving appeared on "The Shop," opening up about his experiences.

“Playing with Bron, playing with KD, within our culture, they are true icons," Irving said. "But I had to fill in those shoes that were very uncomfortable for me."

Kyrie Irving was a fantastic sidekick for LeBron, and if it wasn't for him, the Cavs wouldn't have won it all in 2016. His tenure with the Nets hasn't gone great, but he will try to make it right.

Kyrie Irving was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He was a perfect addition to the team, especially after LeBron James left.

Irving's first playoff experience came in 2015, during LeBron's first season after returning to the team. Unfortunately, he and Kevin Love got injured as the Cavaliers were defeated by the Golden State Warriors in the finals.

A year later, Kyrie Irving was healthy and helped the Cavaliers pull a historic comeback against the Warriors. The Cavaliers were down 3-1 in the series, but managed to win three games in a row to upset the Warriors.

The point guard had a huge shot in Game 7 as he hit a 3-pointer to put the Cavaliers up by three points.

Kyrie Irving's tenure with Brooklyn Nets has been disappointing

Kyrie Irving was tired of being LeBron James' sidekick, which is why he joined the Boston Celtics. However, he did not have much success there, so he decided to go to the Brooklyn Nets.

This is where he teamed up with Kevin Durant and eventually formed a trio with Durant and James Harden. Unfortunately, things didn't go well as Harden left for the Philadelphia 76ers.

In three seasons with the Nets, Irving has appeared in only 103 games. Last season, he refused to get vaccinated, which caused him to miss more than 50 games. The Nets' season ended with a first-round sweep against the Boston Celtics.

The seven-time All-Star opted into the final year of his contract with the Nets and will have another chance to prove his doubters wrong.

On paper, the Brooklyn Nets have one of the best teams in the league. However, Irving will have to give his best, sacrifice for the team, and make up for all the missed time.

