The Minnesota Timberwolves couldn't keep their feet on the gas in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. The OKC Thunder kept their momentum from the last game and rolled past them with a 114-88 statement win.
Timberwolves' big man Rudy Gobert was a non-factor in the loss. He only took three shots and made one to finish with two points and three boards. That's why Shannon Sharpe took a big shot at him in Monday's edition of "Nightcap."
"You're playing five-on-four because Rudy Gobert's not an option for you," Sharpe said. "A guy played 21 minutes, he's 7-foot-2 inches tall, (and) he had three rebounds tonight. He only had three more rebounds than me, and this is what I had on the whole game right here." (Timestamp: 9:10).
Gobert has a long history of struggles in the playoffs, but his defensive prowess and rim protection cannot be denied. He's not a floor-stretcher and does most of his damage above the rim in pick-and-roll plays or putback dunks.
Anthony Edwards says Timberwolves will be fine
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards wasn't his best in Game 1, either. He sustained an ankle injury and wasn't as aggressive as usual, finishing the game with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block.
Following the loss, Edwards said he would be more aggressive going forward. Moreover, he was unbothered and not worried about the lopsided defeat in Game 1.
"I definitely got to shoot more. I only took 13 f--king shots," Edwards said. "Probably just get off the ball a little more, play without the ball. I think that will be the answer. Because playing on the ball, they're just going to double and sit in the gaps all day. So, got to go watch some film and pick it apart. We'll figure it out."
The Timberwolves are a pesky and resilient team, and they will look to bounce back and steal homecourt advantage before the series heads back to the Twin Cities.
Needless to say, that will be easier said than done against the team with the best record in the league. The Thunder have won their last two games by a combined 58 points, and they look like the strongest contender right now.
