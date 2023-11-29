"Playing like a hot trash": Stephen A. Smith shreds Klay Thompson following "they can't do what we do" comment

Following the Golden State Warriors' 124-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings, Klay Thompson talked about not paying much attention to outside noise and criticism about his subpar production this season.

However, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith responded to Thompson's comments on ESPN's "First Take" and didn't hold back in being critical of the four-time NBA champion.

"You shouldn't uttering stuff like that out of your mouth when you playing like hot trash," Smith said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Smith wasn't too fond of how Thompson didn't care about what the media had to say about his play this season, as he's not taking accountability for playing lackluster basketball. Compared to his numbers last season, Klay Thompson's 2023-24 season stats have taken a hit, especially his shooting efficiency.

In 17 games, Thompson has averaged 15.3 points (40.4% shooting, including 36.4% from the 3-point range) and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Some have pointed to his previous injuries taking a toll for his numbers being down, which Smith also mentioned in the segment. However, the fact remains that the Warriors guard needs to play better to boost his team's chances of success.

Klay Thompson talks about criticism for his performances this season

Following the loss to the Sacramento Kings in the In-Season tournament, Klay Thompson had some things to get off his chest.

The sharpshooter mentioned "history" being on the team's side amid the struggles and also not caring what others are saying about him, as per Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area & California.

"Sometimes you hear these things like patience and time to find yourself," Thompson said.

"I think history is on our side when it comes to that stuff. I don't care what people say. They don't do what we do. They can't do what we do. That's why they talk. I don't care what people say at this point of my life."

From Thompson's comments, he feels that the only reason his critics talk is because they can't do what he and the Warriors can. The four-time champion doesn't consider this season's struggles as new territory, as he looks at it as something the group has gone through before.

However, the team needs to get it together and stir the ship in the right direction, Thompson finished with 20 points (6-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-9 from 3-point range) and 9 rebounds against the Kings.