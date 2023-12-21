"Playing like they're about to revoke his Visa" - Gilbert Arenas speculates 'p*ssed off' Joel Embiid is on quest to prove his MVP worth

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid has been unstoppable early on and has become a frontrunner to repeat. The superstar big man of the Philadelphia 76ers had a season-high 51-point performance vs the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6), leading the Sixers to a 113-127 home win.

In addition, he had 12 rebounds and extended his streak with 30 or more points and 10 or more rebounds to 12 games. He needs another five games to surpass NBA legend and Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's streak, which ended at 16 games back in 1972.

On Thursday, Shannon Sharpe and former NBA star Gilbert Arenas discussed Embiid's impressive run as of late, with Arenas saying that the megastar big man is 'p*ssed off' and wants to prove all doubters wrong.

"The Sixers beat the Timberwolves 127-113. Joel embiid; 51 points, 12 rebounds. 12th consecutive game with at least 30 points and 10 plus more boards. First time someone has done that since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 71'-72' so that's 50 years ago. Right now, if they voted for the MVP, I think he's winning that award unanimous," Sharpe said in the Gil's Arena podcast (segment starts at 2:20).

"Hands down. He's playing like they're about to revoke his Visa right now, yeah right. The last what 12-13 games, he's been averaging about 38 points a game. Yes, which is impressive because you know this is that level that the super-superstars get to. We all questioned his MVP candidate last year. I think that's what's going on here too and I think he's real p*ssed off about that," Gilbert Arenas added.

Joel Embiid doesn't care about individual stats; says what matters is winning

Joel Embiid had another monster double-double on Wednesday, helping the Sixers improve to 19-8 in the standings, two games behind the top-seeded Boston Celtics.

The reigning NBA MVP has his sights set on winning with Philadelphia this season and doesn't pay attention to individual records.

"I felt like I was playing within the offense and not forcing anything. I took what was being given to me. And I've been trying to figure out is when to be aggressive and when to let my teammates do their thing," Joel Embiid said afterwards, via NBA.com.

"We're winning and that's all that matters. Stats are great and it's great to put up stats, but if it comes with a loss, then that's a different story. If it comes with a win, it means a lot."

Embiid has averages of 38.3 ppg over the last 12 games. In four of those 12, he posted 40 or more points. He has averages of 40.3 ppg, 12.3 rpg and 5.3 apg in the games that Philadelphia has played in December.

In 24 games this season, the reigning NBA MVP has averages of 35.1 ppg, 11.8 rpg and 5.9 apg. At the moment, he is the frontrunner to repeat as MVP and scoring champion.