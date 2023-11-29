"Plays like a baby Jimmy": Josh Richardson reserves high praise for Heat rookie with Jimmy Butler comparison

Miami Heat rookie forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been one of the 2023 NBA draft class’s biggest surprises so far. His impressive play to start his career recently earned him high praise from Heat veteran wing Josh Richardson.

According to Five Reasons Sports’ Brady Hawk, Richardson compared Jaquez to a younger version of Heat superstar forward Jimmy Butler:

“He plays like a baby Jimmy,” Richardson said.

Jaquez has offered the 2023 Eastern Conference champions steady all-around production off the bench. The No. 18 pick has shown the ability to be a high-IQ glue guy, who can score, pass and move without the ball. Many have also been impressed with his athleticism.

Through 18 games, Jaquez is averaging 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 3-pointers per game on 52.2% shooting. He ranks sixth in scoring, tied for fourth in assists and tied for second in steals among rookies.

However, Jaquez has been even more impressive lately, scoring in double figures in 10 of his last 11 games, while averaging 14.8 ppg.

Jaquez’s versatility has undoubtedly brought an additional dimension to the Heat’s second unit. However, it remains to be seen if he will ever reach the level of Butler, a five-time All-NBA and five-time NBA All-Defensive team member.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. focused on helping Heat win over being involved in Rookie of the Year conversation

Despite his impressive start to his rookie season, Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been overshadowed by fellow rookies Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. The generational big men have made the 2024 Rookie of the Year race a two-man battle in the eyes of many. However, Jaquez isn’t too concerned about it.

During a recent interview with HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Jaquez was asked where he falls in the ROTY conversation. He said that he isn’t keeping up with the awards race, as winning is his top priority:

“I don’t really pay attention to that,” Jaquez said.

“I’m focused on winning games, whether I was a rookie or not. That’s my main focus, win games. As far as that conversation, it’s not something I pay attention to.”

Jaquez added that his primary goal is to help Miami get back to the NBA Finals:

“We’re trying to get back to the NBA Finals. I think we have a great team this year. We just need to stay healthy,” Jaquez said.

It remains to be seen if the Heat will be able to make another deep playoff run in the improved Eastern Conference. Nonetheless, it appears that they hit a home run with their No. 18 pick and added some much-needed depth to their veteran core.

