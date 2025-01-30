"Please bring him back" - Warriors fans plead for Joe Lacob to bring Bob Myers amid Dubs' wobbly campaign

Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers was back in the Bay Area on Wednesday to cover the team's game against the OKC Thunder. Myers works as an analyst for ESPN, but some Warriors fans want him back to replace Mike Dunleavy Jr.

After 12 years with Golden State, Myers stepped down as general manager in 2023. He helped build a roster around Steph Curry, who led the Warriors to NBA championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. He was considered among the best GMs in basketball, so many were surprised when he joined ESPN.

Warriors beat writer and The Athletic's Anthony Slater shared an image of Myers speaking to owner Joe Lacob during Wednesday's game versus the Thunder. It was his second time in the broadcast booth in the ongoing Warriors' homestand.

Members of the Golden State Warriors fanbase pleaded for Joe Lacob to re-hire Myers to salvage the team's disappointing season. The Warriors started the season well before falling off ahead of the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

"Please bring him back to replace Dunleavy," a fan tweeted.

"Please tell me Bob is having a conversation with Lacob about making a trade on this team, even though he’s not the GM anymore," one fan commented.

"Bob Myers say make the trade," another fan remarked.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. is under scrutiny from fans who are hoping that the Warriors will contend for a championship this season, especially after their 12-3 start.

"Is Bob Meyers coming back to the Warriors? We sure need him back," a fan wrote.

"Joe is asking him what would he do with this sh*tty roster," one fan claimed.

"How long will Joe Lacob and Dunleavy Jr keep the picks until Warriors can't get to the playoffs?" another fan asked.

Dunleavy's tenure hasn't been well-received, especially with the Jordan Poole trade to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul. The Warriors also let Klay Thompson go last summer, allowing him to sign with the Dallas Mavericks.

Bob Myers linked to Philadelphia 76ers front office position

While still signed to ESPN, Bob Myers might be returning to a front office role soon. The Ringer's Bill Simmons predicted Myers to join the Philadelphia 76ers due to his connection with owner Josh Harris.

"You know Bob Myers helped Washington (Commanders) with the football team, right? He was on that advisory committee, and I just feel like he’s looming with this Sixers thing," Simmons said on his podcast.

For those unaware, Harris is also the majority owner of the Washington Commanders in the NFL.

The Commanders reached the NFC Championship before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles. They are equipped to challenge for a Super Bowl next season with a young quarterback like Jayden Daniels.

