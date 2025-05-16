"Please god let him be okay" - Nuggets fans concerned for $86,640,001 star's potential hamstring injury after David Adelman's remarks

The Denver Nuggets could have a major injury problem ahead of their 2025 NBA playoffs West semis against the OKC Thunder, as Aaron Gordon is dealing with a hamstring issue. Interim coach David Adelman issued an alarming update, saying that the concern is "high," but is hoping the two-day rest between Games 6 and 7 will help him recover.
Gordon was spotted limping in the fourth quarter and clutching his left hamstring, which sparked speculation about his injury, later confirmed by Adelman.
The injury occurred as Gordon chased after a loose ball and potentially pulled his hamstring. The Nuggets are already playing with another hobbled player, Michael Porter Jr., who is pulling through a shoulder injury, which would need four to six weeks of recovery had he decided to get it treated.
With Gordon potentially not at 100% in an away Game 7 contest, the Nuggets' chances of qualifying for the West finals seem bleak for the second consecutive season.
Nuggets fans expressed their concerns after Adelman remarked on Gordon's hamstring injury, as one X user wrote:
"Please god let him be okay"
Another said:
"Highly doubt that he’s ready to go for game 7"
One fan added:
"If it’s an actual hammy injury, one extra day will make zero difference"
One fan said:
"2 days not even enough for like a mild hamstring"
Another added:
"hamstrings don’t get better in two days"
