"Way too many LeBricks" - Skip Bayless grills LeBron James for his 3-point shooting numbers, backs it with statistics

Skip Bayless never misses an opportunity to take shots at LA Lakers star LeBron James. The 70-year-old once again called out the kid from Akron for his excessive use of the three-point shot this season. Bayless presented the stats and pointed out that James' shooting was not as efficient as it needed to be.

The face of 'The Undisputed' has several times tweeted that LeBron James is only concerned about breaking the all-time scoring record. He once again brought it up and sent out a tweet that read as:

"LeBron: Please quit jacking up 3s. You're killing your team. You're attempting a (by far) career-high 8 a game (NBA's 16th most). You're making a pretty pathetic 35%, which ranks 92nd. Way too many LeBricks. I know you're trying to win a scoring title/pass Kareem. But seriously."

Stats don't lie and Skip Bayless has gone spot on with it in his tweet. However, lashing out at LeBron James over a drop in three-point efficiency is a bit of a push as he is the only Laker player that seems to be contributing consistently to the offense. The King has averaged 29.1 PPG in 36 appearances, the most for him since the 2009-10 season.

He has scored 25 points or more in 18 consecutive games, which is a testament to his brilliance. But with the Lakers struggling to find stability on defense, James' form has also not helped them get to wins consistently.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers Bron with the house call on back-to-back plays Bron with the house call on back-to-back plays ‼️ https://t.co/BY2o1rFl7W

Can LeBron James lead this LA Lakers team to a deep run in the postseason?

LA Lakers were considered to be the biggest threat in the West after they recruited some stars in the offseason. However, they have completely underplayed the expectations laid upon them and are placed eighth in the Western Conference. The team has been able to maintain a .500 record, but are capable of doing a lot better than this.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers LeBron was thinking lob the whole time LeBron was thinking lob the whole time 📈 https://t.co/EMx6po4PJG

LeBron James has been on a tear and is playing extremely well for a Year 19 player. His athleticism and ability to make some tough plays have stayed with him and this is helping him in lodging big points on a nightly basis.

Russell Westbrook, who returned home to LA, was expected to be a factor that changed things for the Purple and Gold, but his stint with the Lakers has gone the opposite of what people expected.

The former MVP is having a below-par season and has received a lot of heat from the media. However, Westbrook thrives under such situations and has already begun showing glimpses of brilliance.

Bron and AD were lovin' it RUSS AND-1Bron and AD were lovin' it RUSS AND-1 😤Bron and AD were lovin' it 😅 https://t.co/y5YYvROKZr

LeBron James has many a times single-handedly helped his team get to wins, however, since he has been a Laker, the 37-year-old has been blessed with the presence of Anthony Davis.

The Big Man is a threat on both ends of the floor and is a vital piece in the team. He has missed a lot of time due to injury and in just his first game back, showed the world what the Lakers were missing.

Davis, James and Westbrook have not had a lot of playing time together and this has somewhere been a big reason for the Lakers' failures this season.

Now since all three of them are fit and ready to fire, the Purple and Gold look all set to unleash their true potential. LeBron James can certainly carry this team into the playoffs.

However, if the Lakers are to make noise in the postseason, they will most definitely need other stars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to equally contribute as the competition to get to the championship is not an easy one.

