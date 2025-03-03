'Podcast P is better than playoff P": $4,000,000 ex-NBA player makes feelings known on Paul George’s major move

Paul George had online users buzzing last week when he announced that he would be stepping away from "Podcast P With Paul George." Among the people reacting to George's announcement are former players who have thrived in podcasting just like him.

Ad

In a clip posted on the "Gil's Arena" YouTube channel on Friday, NBA personalities Rashad McCants and Gilbert Arenas offered different takes on George's podcasting endeavors and his decision to set these aside.

McCants — whose net worth is $4 million according to Celebrity Net Worth — argued that podcasting has prevented George from putting on his best performance on the court.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You gotta go prove that you're the guy you say you are," McCants said of George. "You gotta go prove that you're Playoff P, not Podcast P. Podcast P is better than Playoff P." [Timestamp - 8:21].

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

McCants also claimed that George could have chosen to set aside podcasting at the start of the season, but only elected to do so in the latter half of the Sixers' 2024-25 campaign. According to the former Minnesota Timberwolves guard, this showed George's flawed priorities, which have led to the detriment of his team.

"I'm looking at you crazy if you go pod, and your performance in the pod is better than your performance in the game," McCants said. "The podcast is top five, and the Sixers are not." [Timestamp - 2:03]

Ad

Ad

Paul George gets a supporter as three-time NBA All-Star defends his podcasting endeavors

While Rashad McCants was adamant that Paul George's podcasting endeavors were a distraction to his on-court performance, the namesake of "Gil's Arena" thought otherwise.

Arenas claimed it was ridiculous to blame George's podcasting for the Sixers' woes, as it supposedly takes less than an hour in George's entire week. To get his point across, the three-time All-Star offered a hypothetical scenario referring to the Sixers.

Ad

"You're saying that we're losing as a team, and you guys are sitting here and saying, 'Ah, it's you, 45 minutes a week podcast. It's you!'" Arenas said.

Arenas claimed that George's many media interviews each week are more of a distraction to him than his podcasting project, as these supposedly take up George's time before and after games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.