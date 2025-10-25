  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Point Guards, Still Matter": NBA World Gives Supersized Rockets and Mavericks Reality Check After 0-2 Start

"Point Guards, Still Matter": NBA World Gives Supersized Rockets and Mavericks Reality Check After 0-2 Start

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 25, 2025 04:27 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
"Point Guards, Still Matter": NBA World Gives Supersized Rockets and Mavericks Reality Check After 0-2 Start. [photo: Imagn]

The Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets, teams projected to challenge the OKC Thunder for the championship, are off to a rough start. Both are winless in two games to open the 2025-26 NBA season. Although the two teams employ jumbo starting units, point guard play has been a glaring weakness.

Ad

NBA analyst Keith Smith tweeted his observation after the Mavs and the Rockets remained winless:

“A sign that guards, especially point guards, still matter:
“The supersized Rockets and Mavericks are both 0-2.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan commented:

Ad

The Rockets’ Fred VanVleet tore his ACL before training camp, an injury that raised concerns for the team. Ime Udoka quickly adjusted by running his offense around Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun. Although Thompson often initiates the offense, it has been the big man who has become the de facto point guard.

In Houston's 115-111 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Udoka’s group tallied 15 assists, seven coming from Sengun. Thompson and Kevin Durant two of the team’s other initiators, combined for two. Houston also committed 14 turnovers, another key indicator of a team lacking a true point guard.

Ad

The Mavericks are in the same boat after trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis. Mavs coach Jason Kidd signed veteran point guard D’Angelo Russell but insisted on making 6-foot-9 rookie Cooper Flagg the main orchestrator of the offense.

Flagg has had his moments, but the Mavericks could clearly have more rhythm on their plays with a true point guard. Against the Wizards, the Mavs had 23 assists while Davis, Flagg, P.J. Washington and Dereck Lively combined for 21 turnovers.

Ad

Rockets and Mavericks have point guards with defensive issues

Ime Udoka’s Rockets are hanging their hats on defense. He has a starting five filled with rangy forwards with size, length and athleticism, a group with all the makings of an elite defensive unit. Udoka also has Reed Sheppard, a sweet-shooting guard with defensive limitations.

ESPN reported on Thursday:

"Sheppard defended 11 drives in Houston's opening loss to the Thunder, and he was blown by five times."
Ad

Meanwhile, the Mavericks have D’Angelo Russell, a player who has been criticized for a lack of effort and awareness on defense. Russell is an excellent playmaker, one who has proven ability to guide a team, but his defensive play has been suspect.

After struggling offensively, Udoka and Kidd could adjust their rotations to insert a lead guard to run the offense. Both might be willing to give up elite defense from the point guard position for more stability and rhythm.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Rockets Fan? Check out the latest Houston Rockets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications