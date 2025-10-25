"Point Guards, Still Matter": NBA World Gives Supersized Rockets and Mavericks Reality Check After 0-2 Start

The Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets, teams projected to challenge the OKC Thunder for the championship, are off to a rough start. Both are winless in two games to open the 2025-26 NBA season. Although the two teams employ jumbo starting units, point guard play has been a glaring weakness.NBA analyst Keith Smith tweeted his observation after the Mavs and the Rockets remained winless:“A sign that guards, especially point guards, still matter:“The supersized Rockets and Mavericks are both 0-2.”One fan said:𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 @Three_ConeLINKWatching the Rockets and Mavericks side by side and thinking about the importance of point guards in our sportAnother fan added:’ @Xaviier_MSLINKif you don’t have a lead guard you won’t win games - been true for 80 years and will be true for another 80One more fan continued:Allentown Standards @GervinTwittiotLINK@KeithSmithNBA Rockets fans were telling me the Spurs had TOO MANY HIGH LEVEL GUARDS. 🙍‍♀️Another fan commented:MannyFresh @MannyFresh013LINK@KeithSmithNBA But I was told by some NBA talking heads that losing FVV wasn't a big deal. Could just have AT &amp;amp;amp; RS run the offense and everything is perfectly fine 🤔The Rockets’ Fred VanVleet tore his ACL before training camp, an injury that raised concerns for the team. Ime Udoka quickly adjusted by running his offense around Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun. Although Thompson often initiates the offense, it has been the big man who has become the de facto point guard.In Houston's 115-111 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Udoka’s group tallied 15 assists, seven coming from Sengun. Thompson and Kevin Durant two of the team’s other initiators, combined for two. Houston also committed 14 turnovers, another key indicator of a team lacking a true point guard.The Mavericks are in the same boat after trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis. Mavs coach Jason Kidd signed veteran point guard D’Angelo Russell but insisted on making 6-foot-9 rookie Cooper Flagg the main orchestrator of the offense.Flagg has had his moments, but the Mavericks could clearly have more rhythm on their plays with a true point guard. Against the Wizards, the Mavs had 23 assists while Davis, Flagg, P.J. Washington and Dereck Lively combined for 21 turnovers. Rockets and Mavericks have point guards with defensive issuesIme Udoka’s Rockets are hanging their hats on defense. He has a starting five filled with rangy forwards with size, length and athleticism, a group with all the makings of an elite defensive unit. Udoka also has Reed Sheppard, a sweet-shooting guard with defensive limitations.ESPN reported on Thursday: &quot;Sheppard defended 11 drives in Houston's opening loss to the Thunder, and he was blown by five times.&quot;Meanwhile, the Mavericks have D’Angelo Russell, a player who has been criticized for a lack of effort and awareness on defense. Russell is an excellent playmaker, one who has proven ability to guide a team, but his defensive play has been suspect.After struggling offensively, Udoka and Kidd could adjust their rotations to insert a lead guard to run the offense. Both might be willing to give up elite defense from the point guard position for more stability and rhythm.