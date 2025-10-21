"Police report are overblown": Pacers coach Rick Carlisle vigorously defends Kam Jones' character after arrest 

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle came to the defense of team rookie Kam Jones, who landed himself in trouble after being arrested on Monday. According to reports, Jones was stopped for erratic and reckless driving, but refused to comply, instead leading the police on a four-mile chase.The police report claims that Jones’ vehicle was “weaving in and out” of traffic while traveling at a high speed of 90 mph in a reported 50 mph zone. Carlisle defended Kam Jones during an appearance on “1075 the fan,” citing the rookie’s “exemplary” character.“He came in and he was very contrite about the situation,” Carlisle said. “This is a kid with exemplary character. After hearing the details of this, in the end, this will be a speeding ticket.”Carlisle continued, stating that details on police reports can often be overblown, protecting the incident by saying that Jones was only driving a “little faster than he should.”“A lot of times, things that are on the police report are overblown,” he said. “This was a kid driving a little faster than he should have been trying to get to his workout and rehab thing.&quot;The San Antonio Spurs picked Jones No. 38 in the 2025 draft. He was traded to the Indiana Pacers, but did not feature for the team in the preseason on account of a back injury.Kam Jones reportedly told police officers he was “running late for practice” after being arrestedAccording to the court documents from his arrest on Monday, Kam Jones reportedly told police officers that he had been driving faster than usual because he was running late for practice for the Indiana Pacers.Jones spent four seasons in college playing for Marquette and enjoyed a solid career, averaging 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists, playing 137 games.While Kam Jones is still a rookie, he could receive a reasonable amount of playing time next season as the Pacers find themselves short-handed at the guard position in light of Tyrese Haliburton’s Achilles injury. The rookie is expected to be out at least until Nov. 9 as he continues to recover from a back injury.Meanwhile, Rick Carlisle and the Pacers will open the 2025-26 season against the OKC Thunder on Thursday.