"Pop once submitted 40 minutes before the game... George Gervin, Artis Gilmore, Johny Moore" - Steve Kerr recalls a hilarious Gregg Popovich story when asked about Steph Curry's status

Steve Kerr shared a hilarious story about Gregg Popovich in his post-practice interview ahead of the Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Game 4. The 56-year-old played under the legendary coach for four seasons in two separate stints with the San Antonio Spurs. After retiring, Kerr became the coach of the Warriors in 2014 and since then the two have locked horns quite a few times.

As part of his post-practice interview, Steve Kerr was asked about Steph Curry's status for Game 5 as the two-time MVP came off the bench for the first four games of the series. The Warriors coach answered the question by sharing a story about Pop from three years back and said:

"We have to exchange starting lineups with the opposing coach before the game and Pop once submitted forty minutes before the game, this is about three years ago. He submitted George Gervin, Artis Gilmore, Johny Moore..."

Steve Kerr's story about Gregg Popovich left the entire conference room in splits. Towards the end of his answer to the question, Kerr, however, said:

"I'm not answering that question, we'll figure it out."

Steve Kerr stated that Steph Curry will not have minute restrictions. This means that the two-time MVP is fit enough to start, but only time will tell if Curry returns as a starter. The 34-year-old has been averaging 27.5 PPG and 5.5 APG in the playoffs. He is shooting the ball at 51.4% from the field and has given the Warriors a lot of production from the bench.

Him moving to the starting lineup is a great boost for the Warriors as he can be explosive right frot the tip-off. The likes of Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson have also been clinical in the series and if Kerr finds a way to incorporate them all together in the starting lineup, things could get very difficult for the Nuggets.

Can Steve Kerr help the Warriors to a deep playoff run this season?

The Golden State Warriors have a 3-1 advantage in the first round and look good enough to bag the series without any trouble. Although they fell short in Game 4, not many are expecting the Nuggets to pull off an upset in this series.

Injuries cost the Dubs a lot of games in the regular season, but they are now fit and look determined to seek revenge for their two-year absence from the playoffs. They have their core group of Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in form and to add to their strengths, youngsters like Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II have also elevated their game in the playoffs.

Steve Kerr has the right mix of players with both experience and youth on the team. They certainly have all it takes to win, but to get to a championship, the Warriors will have to overcome the other challengers in the West.

As of now, the team needs to focus on closing out the series against the Nuggets and taking things forward from thereon. Steve Kerr has led the team to three NBA championships and he would certainly want to add more to it.

This year looks like a great opportunity for them and if they manage to get it done, the fans in the Bay Area will certainly be happy as they have patiently waited for the team to be back on the biggest stage since 2019.

