"Portland has received inquiries from various teams interested in the third pick" - NBA insider breaks down how Portland builds around Damian Lillard

After another wasted Portland Trail Blazers season, with Damian Lillard showcasing high-level basketball, the organization has a number of issues to address in the offseason.

According to NBA insider Michael Scotto, the Trail Blazers are focused on building a competitive team around Lillard. He also provided an update on the importance of Portland's third pick in the upcoming draft.

"Rival executives have been closely monitoring Portland believing that the third overall pick is potential trade bait if the Blazers try to improve the roster and compete with Lillard," Scotto said. "Portland has received inquiries from various teams interested in the third pick. So far, Portland is listening."

Scotto also mentioned in "The HoopsHype Podcast with Michael Scotto" that Portland could either go with Scoot Henderson (point guard) or Brandon Miller (forward) if it uses the pick.

If the Trail Blazers are serious in adding proper pieces around Lillard, they can go one of two routes.

Portland can draft either of the two players and then include that player in a trade package. By doing this, they have leverage in acquiring a roster piece that can make things easier for Damian Lillard and the team.

The organization can also look into drafting Brandon Miller to bolster their roster depth, most especially at the wing/forward position. Miller is listed at 6-foot-9, giving the Trail Blazers much-needed size at the position. He averaged 18.8 points (43.0% shooting, including 38.4% from 3-point range) and 8.2 rebounds.

If Portland drafts and sticks with Miller, it can move on to different pieces in need of improvement.

The Trail Blazers can't afford to waste another season of Damian Lillard playing in his prime at 32 years of age. The team's window of title chances are not a closed book, but Lillard's prime won't last for prolonged years.

Damian Lillard's candid comments on Trail Blazers' roster decisions in the offseason

Following a disappointing season, Damian Lillard didn't mince words when talking about his Portland Trail Blazers on ESPN's "Stephen A's World."

“I’m not gonna say I’m putting them on a clock," Lillard said. "I’m just saying, if we can’t do something significant like that, then we won’t have a chance to compete on that level. And then not only will I have a decision to make, but I think the organization will, too. Because at that point, it’s like are you going to go young or are we going to get something done?”

Damian Lillard is recognized as one of the elite point guards in the league today. However, with the way the game is played, one elite basketball player is not going to cut it to secure a championship.

