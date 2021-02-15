Portland Trail Blazers 121-118 Dallas Mavericks: Twitter goes into a love fest as Damian Lillard drops 34 in the win over Luka Doncic and co. 

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers broke the hearts of the Dallas Mavericks as they hung on late to earn a 121-118 victory, spoiling Luka Doncic's 44 point game.

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Dallas Mavericks traded blows all night as both teams shot at least 40 three-pointers. The Trail Blazers are now in fifth place in the Western Conference and are 7-4 since CJ McCollum was sidelined with a hairline fracture in his left foot.

Despite scoring fewer points than Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard won the point guard matchup. He had a + 11 plus/minus compared to Luka Doncic, who finished at - 10. Lillard also had more assists than the Croatian international with 11 compared to Luka's nine.

Twitter explodes as Damian Lillard and Portland Trail Blazers ruin Valentine's day for the Dallas Mavericks.

Carmelo Anthony #00 and Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers react

The clock struck "Dame Time" with under a minute left to go in regulation, and the score was tied at 116. Damian Lillard carried the ball up the court and hit a quick jab step that transitioned into a step-back three over the Dallas Mavericks' defender to give his team the lead and the win.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the clutch moment:

DAME AND MELO CLOSE OUT THE MAVS 💰 pic.twitter.com/Nblqu8gMZq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 15, 2021

My face after @Dame_Lillard hit that 3 pic.twitter.com/WN2jYbViqY — SirLexington M.S. ITM 👌🏾⚜️🇲🇺 (@WeezyStayLive15) February 15, 2021

Luka Doncic had a clean look from three to tie the game with under five seconds to go, but the ball rimmed out. Luka Doncic is shooting the lowest three-point percentage in the league for someone who averages over 7 attempts a game at 32.3%.

Here is how Twitter reacted to his effort:

LUKA DONCIC after the game: pic.twitter.com/sWALJnJW1r — ıllıllı 𝙈𝙊𝘾 ıllıllı (@MOC_Dude) February 15, 2021

What was Luka last year during the reg season, before he finally hit that walk-off bomb vs Clips in playoffs? 0-10 on last second shots? He just missed a wide-open three to tie. He's heated up lately from three, but still just 32%, near the bottom of the barrel. MVP??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 15, 2021

Carmelo Anthony displayed another vintage performance, scoring 15 points on 42% shooting. He showed he is still the 'number one' Melo in the league after beating his man off the dribble and dunking the ball seconds before the end of the quarter.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the 36-year-old turning back the clock:

Every Carmelo Anthony hater right now pic.twitter.com/Rya0lTMPMb — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) February 15, 2021

Damian Lillard and Carmelo Anthony tonight pic.twitter.com/XbGn2tX7wX — Depressed Cavs fan (@camfromthe216) February 15, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks, who were on a four-game winning streak, looked to be working their way back in the Western Conference playoff picture, but the loss tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers pushes them back down into 10th place.

Many Maverick supporters are calling for the front office to bring in more help for their potential once-in-a-generation star, Luka Doncic:

can't win with 0 help pic.twitter.com/iP96EYG6Z6 — dan (@whiteferarris) February 15, 2021

Need a trade not sure for who but need some one else someone dirty someone willing to do the dirty work and help Luka and bring some toughness to the Mavs — DallasBoxing247 —- PAY DAK4 WHATHEWANTS (@DBoxing247) February 15, 2021

I can't take watching the Mavs lose so much #MFFL pic.twitter.com/DscZVmBzhO — Anicade☕ (@Anicade_) February 15, 2021

"I've got to try to get more balance in our attack." - Rick Carlisle on providing help for Luka Doncic — The Kobe Beef (@TheKobeBeef) February 15, 2021

