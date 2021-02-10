"There's repercussions for us not doing that" Damian Lillard explains why he has no issues with the NBA All-Star Game

While most marquee players have been left disgruntled by the league's decision to host the NBA All-Star Game, Damian Lillard has no qualms about the matter. Lillard is a lock-in for the one-off matchup and he's ready to make the trip to Atlanta if that's the ultimate decision of the NBA and the Players' Association.

Speaking after the Portland Trail Blazers' game against the Orlando Magic, Damian Lillard was asked to express his thoughts on the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. Lillard opined that he'd love to have the whole week off but he understands the decision. He explained:

"A lot of players are saying, 'Why are we even having a game?' And I understand that. If they said we're not going to have a game, I'd be perfectly fine with it. ... But if they say we're going to do it, I understand that because this is our job and I understand that with the kind of money we make, you've got to make sacrifices and certain things just have to be done. Obviously for that event, TNT or whoever is gonna want the show to go on. There's repercussions for us not doing that. It could be something negative for us not going along with that."

Damian Lillard more receptive to the NBA All-Star Game than other superstars

69th NBA All-Star Game

The NBA has been met with some serious backlash for its decision to go ahead with the All-Star Game on March 7th in Atlanta. Both the team captains from last year's NBA All-Star Game – Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James – openly expressed their concern about the issue. LeBron even called it a "slap in the face."

“Zero energy and zero interest”@KingJames on playing in the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/yrVi6oedkF — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 5, 2021

Many other players have followed in the footsteps of these two superstars to call out the NBA but Damian Lillard is taking a measured approach here.

NBPA President Chris Paul finds himself in a tough spot as many of his colleagues have spoken out against hosting an All-Star Game. https://t.co/rXMvOjtTpZ pic.twitter.com/ZciYdZyt4Q — theScore (@theScore) February 6, 2021

Not going ahead with the NBA All-Star Game could have serious financial implications. While those on max contracts won't feel the burn as much, those players on the bottom end of the salary spectrum could be impacted considerably. Damian Lillard is probably aware of the same and hence isn't too miffed about the possibility of playing an All-Star Game.

