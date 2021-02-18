Portland Trail Blazers 126-124 New Orleans Pelicans: Twitter erupts as Damian Lillard spoils Zion Williamson's career-high outing

The Portland Trail Blazers torched the New Orleans Pelicans from downtown all night to eke out a close 126-124 win on the road. Damian Lillard scored the go-ahead basket, like he so usually does, breaking the hearts of the few fans at the Smoothie King Center in the process.

Zion Williamson played a huge role in ensuring that the New Orleans Pelicans stay in the game late with another efficient outing. He scored 36 points to tie his career-high, but it wasn't enough. Lillard himself had a historic night too, as he achieved a career-high in assists with 16 dimes on the night.

New Orleans Pelicans toil hard to erase Portland Trail Blazers' early lead but lose out eventually

Dame Dolla started hot from the get-go again to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an 11-point lead in the first quarter. He scored a quickfire 15 points as the New Orleans Pelicans were still finding their feet in the game.

Williamson soon started finding lanes to the rim and it only took Pels another quarter to overturn a huge deficit into a 15-point lead. Gary Trent Jr. then stepped up to the occasion to pull things back for the Blazers. It eventually turned into a back-and-forth contest later and Lillard ensured that his side pulled through.

The Pelicans were down 2 with the ball with 16 seconds left... Zion had a career-high 36 points... he didn’t touch the ball the last possession and the Pels lost.



This sounds way too familiar. pic.twitter.com/gjJO8TeiNA — Zion O | #SI6HTS (@DukeNBA) February 18, 2021

Ingram has been mid or less a lot of Pelicans games I’ve watched this year. — Josh Eberley🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) February 18, 2021

The Blazers are only 1/2 game back from the 1 seed in the East, yet the media continues to overlook Dame and the Blazers but treats teams with worse records as contenders like the Nets and Bucks. pic.twitter.com/RL2o7AP2tf — Pinwheel Empire (@PinwheelEmpire) February 18, 2021

Don't look now - but that's six straight wins for #RipCity.



Their last THREE wins have been on the road against the Mavericks, Thunder, and Pelicans — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) February 18, 2021

I miss Jrue, specifically for moments like those.#Pelicans — Trey Mongrue (@TreyMongrue) February 18, 2021

Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball try their best but New Orleans Pelicans lose again

Zion Williamson discusses a play with Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball did a great job of creating looks for both himself and his teammates tonight. He scored 21 points which included five made threes. Ball also had five dimes to his name and his linkup with JJ Redick allowed the New Orleans Pelicans to keep the scoreboard ticking in the clutch.

Zion Williamson has had a monstrous run of late and he continued that with 36 points on 12-of-18 shooting. He left Twitter impressed with his aggression against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Zion Williamson’s last 5 games:



36 points (12-18 FG)

31 points (13-16 FG)

26 points (10-20 FG)

36 points (14-15 FG)

29 points (12-18 FG)



He’s dominating the league right now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0xmjlj2L3A — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 18, 2021

Zion's efficiency is getting to levels that shouldn't exist — AFunkyDiabetic (@FunkyDiabetic1) February 18, 2021

Zion would be a better NFL player than LeBron. Wont debate this. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) February 18, 2021

Lonzo Ball man........



When he's on.... it looks... different — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) February 18, 2021

This Zion block on Gary 😳



Duke on Duke crime pic.twitter.com/HDlhTUJ9i9 — Zion O | #SI6HTS (@DukeNBA) February 18, 2021

Damian Lillard comes up clutch again to lead the Portland Trail Blazers home

Damian Lillard was electric in every possible sense tonight. He found the open man almost always whenever the New Orleans Pelicans defenders double-teamed him and spit fire from downtown when he had the chance. Lillard finished with 43 points which included seven makes from beyond the arc.

Gary Trent Jr. supported Lillard well with 23 points of his own. He's turned into a reliable scoring option for the Portland Trail Blazers in the last few months.

Gary Trent Jr is clutch too, learning from the master — Stevie Cozens (@StevieCozens) February 18, 2021

Damian Lillard is a legitimate MVP candidate. What he’s doing without CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic can’t be denied. He’s carrying a load like no other star right now. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 18, 2021

Y’all remember when I told y’all that @Dame_Lillard is the BEST PG in the league?! 43 points and 16 assists tonight with the W 🤧 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 18, 2021

Lillard deserves to be an All-Star starter — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) February 18, 2021

Damian Lillard on this road trip...



tonight:



• the second leg of a back-to-back

• still without CJ & Nurkic

• 6-game winning streak



take a bow, man, goodness. pic.twitter.com/fktyJx3ABs — Wobian Lillard (@WorldWideWob) February 18, 2021

