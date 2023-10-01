Portland Trail Blazers depth chart updated after Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams acquisitions

The Portland Trail Blazers moved Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics for a package that included Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams, and draft picks. More specifically, aside from Brogdon and Williams, the Blazers acquired a 2024 first-round pick and a 2029 first-round pick (unprotected).

The Portland Trail Blazers wanted to move Jrue Holiday as soon as possible after the latter joined the team as part of the trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, Holiday joins another title contender in Boston and will have another shot at the title.

For their part, the Portland Trail Blazers continue their rebuild after parting ways with their leader and have created a roster that could challenge for a playoff spot should they remain healthy. Portland kept its young core while adding two great big men in Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams.

With that in mind, here is their updated depth chart after the trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics:

Guards Malcolm Brogdon Scoot Henderson Anfernee Simmons Shaedon Sharpe Matisse Thybulle Rayan Rupert Forwards Jerami Grant Kris Murray Kevin Knox Toumani Camara Jabari Walker Centers Deandre Ayton Robert Williams Moses Brown Ibou Badji John Butler Jr. George Conditt IV

Can the Portland Trail Blazers become a playoff contender with their updated roster?

Damian Lillard wanted to leave the Portland Trail Blazers because he and the franchise were not on the same page in terms of fighting for the championship. Lillard was in a win-now mode, while the organization wanted to invest in its young core and go into a rebuild, especially after landing Scoot Henderson in the Draft.

With Lillard now in Milwaukee to play alongside former 2-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Portland has a young and talented roster that could fight for a spot in the playoffs and a return to the postseason after a couple of years.

Their backcourt line is quite strong, with Brogdon as an elite off-the-bench player and Anfernee Simons coming off a great year, where he averaged 21.1 ppg, on 37.7 from beyond the arc.

At the same time, Matisse Thybulle is a versatile player who can offer extra help with his two-way play, while Scoot Henderson will have a key role for the squad in his rookie season.

Meanwhile, Jerami Grant will have a leading role after the departure of Damian Lillard, and coach Chauncey Billups expects him to lead the way for this young Portland roster.

What will also be crucial for the team's success is how their big-man duo will perform. Ayton has played well offensively, but his defensive game can certainly be improved. For his part, Robert Williams is an elite defender, especially above the rim, but his offense looks limited.

In theory, they complement each other, and if they stay healthy, they can create a dynamic duo on both ends. The key for the Portland Trail Blazers here is for the entire roster to stay healthy and build chemistry as soon as possible.

If this happens, they have the talent to maintain a playoff-contending status. Portland opens its regular season campaign with a road game vs. the LA Clippers on Wednesday, October 25.