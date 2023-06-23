Portland Trail Blazers NBA Draft Picks 2023: Full list of players drafted by the team

The Portland Trail Blazers own the third, 23rd and 43rd picks of the 2023 NBA Draft. They started by getting G League Ignite superstar Scoot Henderson.

Portland was waiting for the Charlotte Hornets to decide between Brandon Millerr and Henderson. Once they named the former Alabama forward the No. 2 pick, it was inevitable that the Blazers will get Henderson.

Scoot Henderson has a strong case of becoming the best player from this draft class. If not for Victor Wembanyama, he would have been under strong consideration to be the first pick.

Henderson already worked out with the Blazers on two occasions and he impressed the coaching staff both times. Portland didn't get a consolation prize with its pick.

Damian Lillard has a potential two-way star in the backcourt with him. Scoot Henderson can play both guard positions. With his excellent playmaking and vision, he will help Lillard orchestrate the plays.

The Blazers have landed one of the best prospects in NBA draft history. Even if they didn't take another player, they've already improved the roster just by taking him in.

