"Pregnancy was the best thing": NBA fans applaud Jalen Green’s surge amid starting family with Draya Michele 

The Houston Rockets are flying high after extending their winning streak to 10 and their success this season owes a lot to the team spirit that has been fostered by Ime Udoka. However, there is one man who is standing out and it's 22-year-old guard Jalen Green.

With an average of 34.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and shooting 52% from the field and 49% from three-point range over the last five games, Jalen Green has been Houston's best performer during the recent surge alongside rookie Amen Thompson.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Green's performance saw a surge around the same time news of him expecting his first child with model Draya Michele broke out.

Green, who recently unveiled a tattoo with the name "Michele," himself credited his 'family' and 'upcoming baby' as major sources of motivation behind his scintillating run of form.

Expand Tweet

Despite all the off-court drama surrounding his baby mama, Green carries himself with the confidence that only professionals possess. And the fans acknowledged it by taking to social media and passing on their verdict.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ime Udoka highlights Jalen Green's clutch assist to Jabari Smith Jr. as 'favorite play.

Winning an NBA game is not a big deal, but winning it 10 times in a row is one.

On Wednesday night, the Rockets beat short-handed OKC 132-126 in overtime. And as you would expect, the players went wild.

Following the game, HC Ime Udoka singled out one play as his favorite moment. With the game tied in the final seconds of regulation, Jalen Green made a great pass to struggling teammate Jabari Smith Jr. for a critical corner three-pointer, sending the game into overtime.

"Great pass. Great growth. I'm proud of them for that play," he said.

Expand Tweet

The players celebrated loudly in the locker room after securing a hard-fought victory in one of the toughest venues.

Expand Tweet

Green stole the spotlight with another vicious performance. He scored 27 of his 37 points during the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the Rockets to their longest winning streak since the 2017-18 season.

With a 10-1 record in March, the Rockets are only one game behind the Warriors in the Western Conference play-in standings. Whether they can back up their excitement with a decent performance in the subsequent games or not remains to be seen.

Poll : Can the Rockets Upset the Warriors for the Play-In Spot? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion