"Preparing for demise of LeBron James & birth of Luka Doncic?" - Shaquille O'Neal comically picks his winner in blockbuster Mavericks-Lakers trade

The NBA trade deadline has passed. It is now time to assess the teams after their roster upgrade. Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal weighed in on last weekend's blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers to team up with LeBron James.

In a clip of "The Big Podcast with Shaq" posted on Friday on X (formerly Twitter), O'Neal explained why he picked the Dallas Mavericks as the winner of arguably the biggest trade in the NBA.

"I think Dallas has probably won the trade because (Anthony Davis) goes into a natural position with better players around him," O'Neal said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 6-foot-10 Anthony Davis has preferred to play in his natural position at the four. He can now do that with the Mavs alongside centers Derek Lively and Daniel Gafford.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

O'Neal also shared his thoughts on the Lakers chances after getting Doncic:

"You got two top-name players: LeBron and you got Luka," O'Neal said. "I don't see who else they got. I don't see them going far."

While the former NBA MVP said that LA won't have a deep postseason run, he thinks the franchise is prepared for the future.

"The Lakers have always been smart. So, are they preparing for the demise of LeBron and the birth of Luka?" O'Neal exclaimed.

Expand Tweet

The 15-time All-Star also shared his thoughts about James and Doncic's fit. He praised the Lakers duo's playmaking abilities.

"They can play together because they both do need the ball a lot. But when they do get the ball, they're going to make great decisions. So, that's why I think they can play together," O'Neal uttered.

O'Neal, a three-time NBA finals MVP, said that while James and Doncic will impact offensively, the Lakers have holes on the other end.

"They (Lakers) have no size," O'Neal added. "Both those guys aren't really great defensive players. So, I think Dallas definitely won the trade."

However, O'Neal also doubled down on the Mavericks front office for trading away a young superstar.

"But to trade a 25-year-old in the middle of the night without true explanation, I find that to be weird," O'Neal said. "I even heard one guy say that Dallas ownership got rid of him because they want to tank, so they can get a new casino."

The Mavericks' owner is Miriam Adelson, the widow of late casino magnate Sheldon Adelson. The Adelson's casino company, the Las Vegas Sands, holds a 73% majority stake in the Mavericks, per Forbes. Their son-in-law, Patrick Dumont, serves as the Mavericks governor. Dumont is also the president and COO of the casino company.

Read more: "He can return as conquering hero" - Jason Whitlock predicts Mark Cuban reclaiming Mavericks majority ownership after Luka Doncic trade chaos

Shaquille O'Neal issues advice to Luka Doncic

Shaquille O'Neal, who spent eight seasons with the LA Lakers, issued advice to the franchise's new superstar, Luka Doncic.

In Friday's episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," O'Neal advised Doncic on handling criticisms, especially under the bright lights of LA.

"I would tell them, 'M-E-S-T-F-U,'" O'Neal said. "Make 'em shut the f**k up."

Expand Tweet

Shaquille O'Neal signed with the Lakers in the summer of 1996. He went on to win three straight championships from 2000 to 2002 alongside another Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant. While in LA, "Diesel" won his lone regular season MVP award and three finals MVP awards. The franchise retired his No. 34 jersey in 2013.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback