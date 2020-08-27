'President Trump is willing to work with them' - Jared Kushner plans to reach out to LeBron James following NBA boycott

LA Lakers' superstar LeBron James recently made it clear that he does not want to continue playing this season in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Senior Adviser to President Trump Jared Kushner plans on reaching out to LeBron James after the boycott of NBA games yesterday to discuss possible solutions to race issues in America.

Jared Kushner is willing to work with LeBron James and the NBA to find solutions to race issues

Jared Kushner would like to work with the NBA to come up with solutions for systemic racism

In a major turnaround from their standard position, the White House is looking to work with NBA players and LeBron James, in particular, to help find viable solutions to racism in the United States. Jared Kushner spoke about this in an interview with Politico this morning, saying:

"I think that it’s nice that they’re standing up for the issue, but I’d like to see them start moving into concrete solutions that are productive. And again, President Trump in this White House is willing to work with them."

Jared Kushner says he plans to reach out to @KingJames. This comes amid him saying on CNBC, “NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they're able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 27, 2020

LeBron James has long been opposed to President Trump, even before he was elected. He is currently supporting Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the upcoming elections in November.

It will be interesting to see if Jared Kushner and LeBron James can find common ground in the wake of the tragic shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Advertisement

Also Read: From Barrack Obama to Bill Russel, latest reactions in support of NBA players boycotting the Playoff games

Jared Kushner calls on the NBA to take actions for social justice

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner believes that a boycott for a single day will not damage the NBA and its players who have very secure financial positions. Kushner wants the NBA to start making meaningful contributions to solve race-related issues rather than putting up signs and slogans.

JARED KUSHNER TO CNBC: I think that the NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they're able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially. So they have that luxury, which is great." pic.twitter.com/sC9Z8NJA7T — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 27, 2020

We look forward to hearing from the NBA and its players about possible contributions that they can make to help minority communities and whether they will work with the current White House to work out race-related issues in the country.

Also Read: UFC fighter Colby Covington hits out at LeBron James and the NBA for their 'soft privileged lives'