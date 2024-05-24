"Pro basketball is bonus at that point" - Sports medicine expert stunned by Lonzo Ball bouncing back from knee injury

Being selected second overall in the 2017 draft garners immense expectations to deliver in the league. However, it has been a challenge for Lonzo Ball. Interestingly, the Bulls guard said that he successfully received a meniscus transplant for the tear in his left knee. It was a promising development that impressed even sports medicine doctor Brian Sutterer.

Since Jan. 14, 2022, Ball has remained sidelined from stepping back on the basketball court with his Chicago Bulls. In his extensive recovery, it remained a challenging experience even to reach the condition he is in right now. During his 2021-22 season with the Bulls, he logged over 35 played games.

Ball shared the news of his meniscus transplant in the latest episode of his "What An Experience" podcast. From Sutterer's perspective, being in a position where an individual no longer feels any pain on a daily basis is a success in itself. But to play professional basketball? Now, that's a different story for the sports medicine doctor.

"I mean, after all that just living an active adult life pain free would be a success," Sutterer wrote on X. "Pro basketball is bonus at that point. Can't recall any cases of an elite athlete getting a meniscus transplant and returning to play at a high level (doesn't mean it isn't out there, just not anyone I'm familiar with)."

As of now, all that remains is for Lonzo Ball to continue on the same track he has been on to be available to finally suit up for an NBA game. Additionally, it remains to be seen how he'll perform once he returns to the court.

Lonzo Ball is confident that he'll be available for Chicago Bulls' 2024-25 regular season opener

In the same podcast episode, Lonzo Ball provided an update regarding a possible return to the Chicago Bulls next season.

"Yes," Ball said. "I firmly believe that. That's the plan that I'm on. And I haven't had any setbacks. I expect to play the first game."

Ball was averaging 13.0 points (42.3% shooting), 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game prior to being done for the season with his injury. Interestingly, the Bulls had a 22-13 record when he was still available for the team. Since then, the team's playmaking has faced numerous issues, especially when it comes to getting a quality offensive look.

With Lonzo Ball continuously preparing himself for a return, his inclusion in the roster will be interesting, considering their developments in the guard rotation. This is, in particular, due to the growth of Coby White and the trust he has gained from his teammates from an offensive standpoint.

Be that as it may, the Bulls can hopefully figure out their questions regarding the functionality of the roster once Ball finally comes back.