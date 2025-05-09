"Probably 1st pope to believe Jordan's the GOAT": Fans speculate whether Chicago’s Leo XIV is a LeBron James fan or Michael Jordan fan

The 267th pope was elected in Vatican City on Thursday. Pope Leo XIV will be the successor to the late Pope Francis, who died on April 21 due to complications after having a stroke. Pope Leo XIV received a warm welcome when he accepted his new position, but people still have questions about the newest pope. The Chicago native was revealed to be a sports fans, begging the question; LeBron or MJ?

Pope Leo XIV and his family answered many questions from the media as he went through the process of becoming the newest pope. However, one of the few left unanswered was his view on the basketball world. Specifically, fans want to know who the new pope believes is the greatest player of all time.

Because he grew up in Chicago and got to experience Michael Jordan's prime with the Chicago Bulls, fans have assumed he is a supporter of the Chicago legend. As it usually does, this sparked debate from more modern fans who believe that LeBron James is the best player to ever play in the league.

Fans took the conversation to social media, where they shared their own opinions on Pope Leo XIV's perspective on the GOAT debate.

"How does the new pope selection affect LeBron’s legacy?" one fan asked as a joke. "Well, theologically speaking, the Pope is God’s chosen emissary and voice on Earth. And he has chosen a Pope who is in all likelihood a Bulls fan. Which officially means that Jordan is God’s chosen GOAT"

"What happens if the new pope declares MJ is the goat. Do catholic lebron fans just have to accept that," commented another.

"The moment has arrived. Papal “Bulls” from the Chicago Pope can finally proclaim what the world should know," one fan declared. "Lebron isn’t a close second. MJ is the GOAT."

"Pope Leo XIV gonna be the first pope with a bias take on the MJ vs LeBron debate," one LeBron supporter said.

"We finally have a Pope that can answer deep theological questions like: What belongs on a hot dog? Should trains be elevated above the streets or run underground? Is deep dish pizza really a pizza, casserole, lasagna or pie? Who’s the goat, Jordan or LeBron?" another fan said about the Chicago native.

Fans don't know which way Pope Leo XIV leans in the GOAT debate, but his MLB allegiance was leaked

NBA fans may have to wait to get their answer on who Pope Leo XIV thinks is the greatest basketball player of all time. However, it was revealed that he supports the Chicago White Sox in Major League Baseball. There were conflicting reports on which Chicago team he supported, but his family confirmed that he is loyal to the team on the South Side.

Pope Leo XIV is the first American pope ever, marking a special occassion in the Vatican's history. It also gives people in the United States a relatable figure to look to in the position. The fact that he is a sports fan has led to interesting questions that will eventually be answered, but the new pope has stayed out of the GOAT debate for now.

Over the course of his career, LeBron has built as good of a resume as anyone the NBA has ever seen with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and LA Lakers. However, people who remember how dominant Jordan was in the 1990s are set in their belief that the six-time champion is the greatest player ever. Perhaps the pope will share his opinion on the debate and help finally put things to rest.

