"Probably average 45, 50 a game" - Charles Oakley on how Michael Jordan would dominate today's NBA defenses

Michael Jordan was an offensive force throughout his NBA career from 1984 to 1998 despite the type of physical defense back then. Former Chicago Bulls teammate and close personal friend Charles Oakley believes Jordan would be even more dominant in today's NBA.

With the release of his memoir "The Last Enforcer" this month, Oakley has been making appearances to promote it. He was recently interviewed by Eamon McAnaney of SNY and was asked if Jordan would be successful against the defense in the NBA today.

"Probably average 45, 50 a game," Oakley answered.

Charles Oakley played in an era wherein the physicality of players and teams was nothing compared in today's NBA. He was Jordan's enforcer early in his career before spending 10 seasons in New York.

Meanwhile, the "Bad Boys" Pistons had the "Jordan Rules" and Pat Riley's Knicks took it to another level. Oakley explained the difference between the two teams' brand of tough defense.

"When Pat Riley came there, we didn't have an identity. He made identity as a team, as a whole. Detroit was called the "Bad Boys." They played rough and tough, but I think we played smart rough and tough. They did things just to be doing it," Oakley said.

Mitch Richmond also believes Michael Jordan would average more points per game in today's NBA

Charles Oakley is not the first NBA player from the 1980s and 1990s to say that Michael Jordan could dominate the league today. Former Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings star Mitch Richmond also believes "His Airness" will not have a hard time scoring against the defense in today's NBA.

In an appearance on "My NBA Journey" podcast with Mark Medina last month, Richmond talked about his career, among other topics. He was asked if he can be successful in the NBA today. The one-time NBA champion responded that he would easily score, adding that Michael Jordan may average more than 40 points per game.

"I would be averaging 30 no question. I would say that. If Michael averaged 38 when we were back then, what do you think Mike would average? I mean, I had to be up in the 30s. Michael probably be 44," Richmond said.

Michael Jordan has the highest scoring average in NBA history with 30.1 points per game. He's the greatest scorer and player the league has ever seen. There's no question he could dominate the league today since physicality and hard-nosed defense is almost non-existent.

Even though the players are more athletic and three-point shooting is the main focus on offense today, Jordan would have all the technology and advancements that were absent in his era to make him even better.

