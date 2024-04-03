“Probably the hottest team”: Steve Kerr lauds Mavericks amid 7-game winning streak ahead of clash vs Warriors

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors take on the surging Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday in a pivotal Western Conference clash. Ahead of the matchup, the veteran coach raved about Dallas' recent play.

The Mavericks (45-29) enter Tuesday riding an NBA-best seven-game winning streak. They've also won 11 of 12 games, with their lone loss coming without superstar guard Luka Doncic. During that span, they rank fourth in offensive rating (119.5) and defensive rating (107.1).

In its last game on Sunday, Dallas snapped the Houston Rockets' league-leading 11-game winning streak, defeating them 125-107 in Houston. Doncic led the way, finishing with 47 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and nine 3-pointers on 60.0% shooting.

The Mavericks have also knocked off the defending champion Denver Nuggets and secured two key road victories over the Sacramento Kings during their winning streak. Amid their elite play, they've climbed out of play-in positioning and into the West's top five with eight games remaining.

During his Tuesday pregame interview, Kerr praised Doncic's all-around impact on Dallas before lauding the Mavericks' entire roster.

"He's obviously playing at an incredibly high level. Right now, he's obviously one of the main reasons Dallas is playing as well as [it is], but he's got a lot of help, too," Kerr said.

"They made, I thought, really good moves at the trade deadline, adding to their team. [Daniel] Gafford has really been great for them. P.J. Washington, too. And, of course, Kyrie [Irving] is doing really well, also. So, Dallas has done a great job. Jason [Kidd] has really put the team together, as well. They're on a good roll, probably the hottest team in the league now, and we know that we've got a big challenge tonight."

Warriors also thriving ahead of Tuesday's matchup against Mavericks

Dallas may be the NBA's hottest team, but Golden State is also on a roll entering Tuesday. Amid their quest to secure a play-in spot, the Warriors (40-34) have won four consecutive games, the league's second-longest winning streak.

During that stretch, they've held three of their four opponents to under 100 points, ranking third in defensive rating (103.9). So, Tuesday's showdown against Dallas projects to be tightly contested.

The Mavericks are 2-0 against the Warriors this season, so they will look to remain undefeated in their season series. After Tuesday's contest in Golden State, the teams will rematch in Dallas on Friday.

