"Probably less blowouts" - Aaron Gordon pins Nuggets collapse vs OKC Thunder on NBA's brutal scheduling

Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets suffered a 125-93 loss to the OKC Thunder in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal series. The beatdown in the win-or-go-home showdown was the second lopsided drubbing the Nuggets took at the hands of the Thunder. Gordon and Co. also lost 149-106 in Game 2 on May 7.

Following their season-ending loss, Gordon had this to say about how injuries have affected the quality of the playoffs:

"I would really, really appreciate it if there were a couple of days in between games in the playoffs instead of every other day. The product of the game would be a lot better. You'll see a higher level of basketball. Probably less blowouts.”

Aaron Gordon was the latest star to suffer an injury that affected a playoff series. He suffered a hamstring strain in Game 6 on Thursday but played through it in Game 7. Gordon is urging the NBA to end the usual every-other-game schedule.

Steph Curry played only one game in the Golden State Warriors’ semifinal series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Without the two-time MVP, the Dubs lost in five games. Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum ruptured his right Achilles tendon in Game 4 against the New York Knicks. The defending champs went down in six games to their rivals.

Aaron Gordon finished Game 7 with eight points, 11 rebounds and four turnovers. Gordon’s hamstring injury undeniably limited his movements, allowing the already lethal Thunder defense to put more emphasis on Nikola Jokic.

The Denver Nuggets might not have lasted until Game 7 without Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon drained a 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds remaining in Game 1 to allow the Denver Nuggets to escape with a 121-119 win. Nikola Jokic had a 42-point and 22-rebound night, but Gordon carried them home.

Gordon continued his heroics in Game 3 with another booming triple. He hit a 23-footer after Oklahoma’s defense had a rare lapse late in the fourth quarter. The 3-pointer forced the game into overtime.

The high-flying forward also drained a mid-range jumper when the Thunder tried to close the gap in extra time. Gordon’s basket with 1:05 remaining pushed Denver’s lead to 113-104 and allowed the Nuggets to take a 2-1 series lead.

Aaron Gordon helped push the series to a Game 7 thriller. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, a hamstring injury limited his impact in the all-important showdown.

