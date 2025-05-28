"Probably thought they were in a dream": Fans drop hilarious reaction as video captures Scottie Barnes' late-night shenanigans

  • home icon
By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified May 28, 2025 04:54 GMT
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Chicago Bulls - Source: Imagn
Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors have long been out of contention this season, giving them enough time for themselves in the offseason. On Tuesday night, Barnes spent late-night hours skating on a highway, as captured by fans on social media.

Barnes was seen wearing his gym fit while skating through an undisclosed highway. In the video, he was seen observing traffic rules and trying to navigate the road while wearing skate shoes.

The video said that Barnes fell from his skates following the clip.

With Barnes’ latest shenanigans, fans dropped hilarious comments. Some say it was like a dream, seeing an NBA player skating on a highway on a random evening.

“Whoever saw this probably thought they were in a dream😭,” said one fan.
“Bro moves like a giraffe on ice 😭,” another fan wrote.
“I refuse to believe scottie barnes is real,” one fan wrote.
Other fans expressed their admiration for Barnes for doing such things few would dare to do.

“I love bro sm,” one fan said.
“This dude is funny asf for no reason 😭,” another fan said.
“Funniest star in the league,” one fan wrote.

Barnes played his fourth season with the Raptors this year, averaging 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game in 65 appearances this season.

The Raptors finished with the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-52 win-loss record and got the ninth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Scottie Barnes sets lofty goals for the Raptors next season

Scottie Barnes has been regarded as the Toronto Raptors’ main building block for the future since being drafted in 2021. For the upcoming 2025-26 season, Barnes wants to see the team take a leap as they seek a playoff appearance.

In his exit interview last month, he cited the team’s growth throughout the season and midseason moves they made, including trading for former All-Star Brandon Ingram.

“My expectations for the team? I expect us to be really good…For sure getting into the playoffs and making a great run. With the team that we have, there are no excuses. …We should be in the playoffs and make a good run,” Barnes said.

Barnes has only made one playoff appearance, losing in the first round of the 2022 season. As the East is expected to be wide open next year, the Raptors could find a way to return to the postseason.

Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

