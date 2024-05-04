"Professional bank robber" - NBA fans intrigued by Lonzo Ball committing to $21 million contract option on Bulls

Lonzo Ball has made the best decision for his future by picking up the $21.4 million option on his contract for the 2024-25 NBA season. Ball has only played 35 games with the Chicago Bulls since he joined the team via sign-and-trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, yet his future appears to be in the Windy City for at least one more season.

NBA fans were surprised by this decision, sharing their reactions after Adrian Wojnarowski shared the news.

A group of fans were quick to say Ball is basically getting paid for not playing, with some claiming he's stealing from the Bulls.

"Professional bank robber," another X user said.

"Bros been getting paid for watching games court side," a third one added.

Some sided with the oldest Ball brother, saying that he made the best decision for him, even if he stays sidelined for more time. Others simply showed appreciation to the former No. 2 overall pick.

"I miss him so much," one fan wrote.

"Even if he doesn’t play he’ll still produce more than Tobias did," somebody claimed.

"Was he supposed to decline it?" another one questioned.

Lonzo Ball showed glimpses of what he could do for the Bulls when he was healthy, being a key piece for the team's potential success alongside Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. However, after missing a chunk of games due to his health issues, nobody knows what's next for him in the NBA.

When is Lonzo Ball coming back to the court?

Lonzo Ball has been out since January 2022 due to a knee injury. A lot has been said about his condition and whether he'd be able to return to the NBA at his best level. The Bulls have never lost faith in him and they hope to see him back sooner than later.

That said, many fans keep wondering when Ball is expected to make his long-awaited return. After undergoing the most recent procedure, the point guard is expected to be back at some point during the 2024-25 NBA season.

Lonzo Ball joined the Bulls after signing a four-year, $80 million contract with the six-time NBA champions. After picking his option, he's likely to get his final big deal in the league.

There's a lot at stake for Lonzo Ball next season, and he'll try to return to the best form to extend his stay with the Bulls or get a new big deal somewhere else.