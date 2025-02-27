Proud dad Shaquille O'Neal gets emotional with first look at daughter's special autographed card 

Years removed from his legendary career, Shaquille O'Neal now watches his kids pave their own path in the basketball world. The Hall of Fame big man recently had a proud dad moment after receiving a special gift.

The majority of Shaq's kids have worked hard to follow in their father's footsteps as athletes. Among those making waves in the basketball world right now is his daughter Me'Arah O'Neal. She is currently in the midst of her freshman season with the Florida Gators.

Before her college career began, Me'Arah had a standout tenure in high school that resulted in her being named a McDoanld's All-American. This was a special moment for her and her father, as the LA Lakers legend was also one during his high school days.

Earlier this week, Shaquille O'Neal was given a gift to further commemorate his daughter's accomplishment. His podcast co-host Adam Lefkoe gifted him with an autographed card of Me'Arah in her All-American jersey. While further examining the gift, Shaw can be seen getting filled with emotion.

In her first 26 games with Flordia, Me'Arah is averaging 4.9 points and 4.0 rebounds.

Aside from Me'Arah, Shaq's other notable child to make headway in the basketball world is his oldest son Shareef. He's landed deals with numerous NBA teams but has failed to hang around in the pros. Shareef was last signed by the Sacramento Kings in October, but was waived so he could play for their G-League team.

Shaquille O'Neal got to share special moment with his daughter on Inside The NBA

Based on his reaction to receiving the autographed card, it's clear that his daughter being an All-American means a lot to Shaquille O'Neal. When it was first revealed that Me'Arah was going to partake in the event, the NBA legend shared a special moment with her on TV.

As most know, one of Shaq's many ventures following his playing days is his career as a TV analyst. He's spent the past 14 years as one of the hosts of TNT's award-winning program Inside the NBA.

Shaquille O'Neal typically spends his time on TV jabbing at co-host Charles Barkley. However, he has had some serious moments over the years. One of those came in 2024 when Me'Arah was selected as a McDonald's All-American.

In a special segment on Inside the NBA, Shaq got to present his daughter with her All-American jersey:

After receiving All-American honors himself, Shaq went on to play in college at LSU. Following three dominant seasons with the program, he was chosen as the No. 1 pick by the Orlando Magic in the 1992 NBA draft.

