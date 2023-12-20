"Proud daddy of the Boston Celtics": NBA fans in pandemonium as Steph Curry hits miracle dagger

Steph Curry hit a late-game clutch 3-pointer to seal the win for the Golden State Warriors against the Boston Celtics. The game was highly anticipated, and Curry's performance did not disappoint. The Warriors were down with three seconds left on the shot clock when Curry received the ball and quickly moved to his patented step-back three to get past his defender — giving the Warriors the lead with just seconds remaining.

The Celtics could not score on their final possession, and the Warriors won 132-126 in overtime. Curry's game-winning shot was met with wild celebrations from the Warriors players and fans.

The image was reminiscent of many other clutch shots that Curry made throughout his career, cementing his status as one of the greatest shooters in the history of the NBA. Curry finished the game with 33 points, three rebounds and six assists.

The NBA world reacted quickly to Curry's heroics, with many players and analysts taking to social media to praise his performance. Fans also took to social media to share their excitement and admiration for Curry's game-winning shot. The shot was widely regarded as one of the best moments of the NBA season so far.

Steph Curry's stellar season, despite the Warriors' adversities and Draymond Green's impact

Steph Curry has had an impressive season despite the Golden State Warriors facing injuries and Draymond Green's suspension. Curry has been a consistent force on the court, averaging 28.0 points, 4.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

His performance has been instrumental in the team's success, as they have relied heavily on his scoring and playmaking abilities.

The Warriors have faced several challenges this season, including injuries to key players like Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton II. However, Curry has remained constantly on the court, showcasing his skills and determination. His late-game clutch 3-pointer in the win against the Boston Celtics tonight is a testament to his impact on the team.

Despite the suspension of Draymond Green, the Warriors have managed to maintain their championship aspirations.

Green's suspension has been a significant blow to the team's chances of success, as he has been a critical contributor to their recent title runs. However, the Warriors still believe they have an opportunity to compete for a championship, thanks to the leadership and performance of players like Curry.