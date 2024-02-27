"Proud wifeyyy": Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic revisits All-Star contest, flaunts $69,500 Hermes Birkin bag 

Daniela Rajic, the wife of LA Clippers superstar Paul George, the formidable All-Star forward for the Los Angeles Clippers, cleared out the Monday blues with her mesmerizing look from the NBA All-Star Weekend. Dressed in a white open-flap crop top, Rajic had her luxury game leveled up with a Hermes Birkin bag, worth $69,500 as per the Jane Finds retail website. She also posted her look on her Instagram handle and captioned it:

"Proud wifeyyy #AllStar2024 🌟💫"

Paul George's wife boasts an impressive net worth

Paul George's wife, Daniela Rajic, has built an impressive net worth through her endeavors as a former model and entrepreneur. As per Idol Net Worth and Married Biography, Rajic has a net worth in Feb. 2024 of approximately $40 million. However, according to sources like Biography Gist, the number is around $5 million.

Born on Nov. 12, 1990, in Queens, New York, Daniela boasts mixed Serbian and American ancestry and was raised in this vibrant cultural backdrop. From her days as a Miami University student to working at Tootsies, a Miami strip club, to support her education, Daniela's path took a significant turn when she met Paul George, propelling her towards a successful pursuit of a modeling career.

In June 2020, Daniela teamed up with her friend Sarah Patterson to venture into the world of entrepreneurship, launching 'Nude Swim', a designer swimwear line. This venture demonstrated her keen business acumen and it flourished under the collaboration with Sarah, wife of former NBA player Patrick Patterson. The launch occurred while Paul George and Patterson were both teammates playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Furthermore, the collaborative spirit between Daniela and Sarah led to the launch of 'SD Picks' in April 2021, which later evolved into the rebranded 'Luxe Picks'. This boutique exclusively features Nude Swim pieces and now reportedly appears to be under the sole management of Patterson.

Daniela's standing in the modeling industry is undeniably strong, as evidenced by her reportedly commandimg over $48,286 for a single professional shoot. Additionally, her substantial following on Instagram, exceeding 200,000, underscores her influence and success in the realm of modeling and entrepreneurship. Meanwhile, her husband, the esteemed nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George, holds an estimated net worth of approximately $190 million, further contributing to their family's financial success.