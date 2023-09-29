"Proud of you" - $40,000,000 worth Gabrielle Union-Wade dotes on Jada Paul as latter launches productivity tool brand

Dwayne Wade's wife Gabrielle Union-Wade congratulated friend Jada Paul, who successfully launched a productivity tool brand called "Curated by Alexis P." Jada is the wife of Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul, who also sent a message on social media.

In a post on his Instagram account, Chris Paul was excited about his wife's most recent venture and shared it with his followers. Union-Wade, who has a net worth of $40 million, congratulated her friend and wished her the best. She made her fortune from working as an actress and producer, as well as many business investments.

"Proud of you lady!!!!! @jada_ap CONGRATULATIONS," Union-Wade wrote in the comments section.

Gabrielle Union-Wade congratulates Jada Paul on Instagram.

Chris Paul was equally excited about the launch of "Curated by Alexis P." It was founded by Jada Paul in 2021 due to her desire to simplify her busy life as a mother of two. It was only for her personal needs at the time, but it grew to something even bigger and she introduced it to everyone who needed help organizing their busy schedule.

"Boss!!!!!! So proud of you @jada_ap!! You saw it through and you deserve your flowers and so much more!! @curatedbyalexisp," Paul wrote on Instagram.

The Pauls have been together since their college days at Wake Forest University. They were married on September 10, 2011, and they have two children together, a son named Chris Jr. and a daughter named Camryn Alexis.

What is Jada Paul's productivity company brand?

Jada Paul (Photo: Curated by Alexis P.)

In an interview with Jasmine Browley of Essence, Jada Paul explained the idea behind "Curated by Alexis P." Paul always had a busy life as a mother and supportive wife of an NBA player, and she can't forget any of her responsibilities.

"It was a few years ago and I needed a space where all of my things could live," Paul said. "I had phone numbers written down in random places. It was a mess. So I went to Barnes and Noble looking for a party planning planner to organize all the things that I had to handle and it didn't exist. I immediately decided then to create my own."

"Curated by Alexis P" officially launched on September 21 and they introduced their first collection of productivity items. The collection includes Host With The Most Party Planner, Make It Make Sense Event Planner, All The Feels Inspirational Journal, Duly Noted Desktop Notepad, Take A Seat Seating Arrangement Sticky Notes, Get It Done To-Do List and more.

