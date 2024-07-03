"Proving myself to the doubters" - Bronny James gets real about his objectives ahead of Lakers' Summer League campaign

After getting drafted No. 55 by the LA Lakers on Thursday, guard Bronny James recently touched on his goals for this year's NBA Summer League. That includes his desire to prove his doubters wrong amid questions about his NBA outlook.

After suffering cardiac arrest on July 24 and undergoing surgery to treat a congenital heart defect, James' USC debut was delayed. He joined the Trojans midseason, experiencing an inconsistent freshman campaign.

Over 25 appearances, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 36.6%. However, the 19-year-old prospect displayed enough two-way upside to warrant second-round draft consideration.

Following a standout showing at May's NBA draft combine, LA drafted James at No. 55. Many critiqued the selection, accusing the Lakers of nepotism, given that James' father, superstar forward LeBron James, plays for the team. Nonetheless, considering his low draft position, Bronny should have an opportunity to exceed expectations.

On Tuesday, Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell asked James what he hopes to showcase during Summer League. He highlighted his aspirations to put concerns about last year's health scare behind him and silence his naysayers.

"Just showcasing what I've been putting in the work for this whole summer," James said. "It's a lot that I've been doing, getting up early mornings. But, yeah, just going out and being aggressive, being myself, and showcasing what I was doing before my incident, and proving myself to the doubters."

James and Co. will first participate in San Francisco's California Classic Summer League from July 6 to 10. Afterward, they will join Las Vegas' NBA 2K25 Summer League, spanning from July 12 to 22.

Bronny James on his first impression of fellow Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht

Bronny James and LA's 2024 No. 17 pick, sharpshooter Dalton Knecht, headline LA's Summer League roster, coached by South Bay Lakers coach Dane Johnson.

During Tuesday's Spectrum SportsNet interview, James was asked about his and Knecht's fit. After mentioning that he had just gotten acquainted with Knecht, James expressed excitement about their upcoming pairing.

"Just met him, maybe an hour ago, but he seems like a cool dude," James said. "But I watched his college games, and he seems like a really good player. I'm excited to play next to him."

During his senior season at Tennessee, Knecht won SEC Player of the Year, finishing eighth in the nation in scoring (21.7 ppg). Thus, he is considered more of an NBA-ready prospect than James.

Nevertheless, James' defense at the guard position should be a nice fit alongside Knecht's offensive prowess on the wing for LA's Summer League team.

