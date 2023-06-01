"Put a body on him"- Tristan Thompson reveals key points as Heat prepare for their toughest matchup against Nikola Jokic in the NBA Finals

Tristan Thompson shared insights on guarding Nikola Jokic and how the Miami Heat can defend against the two-time MVP in the 2023 NBA Finals. Thompson played quality minutes against the Denver Nuggets superstar in the conference finals with the LA Lakers.

The Lakers got swept in four games, but Thompson played respectable defense against "The Joker" in Game 4. Thompson shared details and how he was able to make it tough on the Serbian during ESPN's NBA Today show, saying (via Ballislife.com):

"Listen, Jokic is the MVP, you're not gonna be able to stop him. You've got to make it tough for him. And for me guarding him, it started meeting him early... Old school bigs, meet him early. Put a body on him... Holding your ground, pushing him off his sweet spot."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



(Via

Tristan Thompson breaks down how to try guard Jokic.(Via @malika_andrews Tristan Thompson breaks down how to try guard Jokic. (Via @malika_andrews) https://t.co/GPjkXVDWtL

Tristan Thompson suggested the Heat generate contact with Nikola Jokic early into his dribble and have their feet set on defense. The Nuggets center is unstoppable if he catches the defense a step later, so the Heat are likely to concede easy buckets.

Bringing the physicality to him slows him down and allows the rest of the defense to get set on the perimeter, denying Jokic of making the extra pass if needed.

Bam Adebayo will have his hands full with Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic will have to prevail against another stellar defensive big in Bam Adebayo. Jokic passed the test against Rudy Gobert, Deandre Ayton and Anthony Davis easily, but Adebayo could be a tough one to deal with.

Unlike other bigs, Adebayo is quick with his lateral movement and has no hesitation in guarding on the perimeter. However, Jokic could have an advantage in the paint and in transition due to his decision-making and bigger frame than Adebayo.

The latter is about two inches shorter and is physical but not as physical as Jokic. The Serbian has done an excellent job of playing to his advantage in different matchups and duels so far. Against the Lakers, Jokic played away from the basket, with Anthony Davis posing a threat as a rim protector, similar to what he did against Rudy Gobert in round one.

It will be an intriguing matchup as both Nikola Jokic and Bam Adebayo have their own advantages in this series. Jokic has only gone up against traditional bigs thus far, so Adebayo will be a new test for him.

It will be an intriguing matchup as both Jokic and Adebayo have their own advantages in this series. Jokic has only gone up against traditional bigs thus far, so Adebayo will be a new test for him.

Also read: NBA Finals 2023: 3 key matchups to keep an eye on during Nuggets vs Heat

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes