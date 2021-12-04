“Put Durant on that Milwaukee team, I don’t think they win the championship” - Chris Broussard believes Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently a better player than Kevin Durant

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant have been leading their respective teams to victories night in and night out this season. Both players are on course to become the MVP of the new season, although Durant is currently in a better position to win it.

Chris Broussard and Scott Parker came together on Fox Sports Radio's The Odd Couple. They touched on various topics, but the conversation was largely about who is better among Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. Remember, Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks were responsible for kicking the Brooklyn Nets out of the 2021 playoffs in the semifinals.

The debate started after Broussard did not support Julius Randle's comments stating that Kevin Durant was the "best player in the league for sure." After praising KD for his brilliance, rightfully so, he went on to say this:

"But I don't think that statement by Randle is true. It's certainly not true when he adds on the 'for sure.' And a lot of people talk about Durant like 'oh he's the best player in the league' like it's a given."

Broussard added:

"First of all, I think it's Giannis. I mean I will put Giannis right there. Durant is obviously a better scorer than Giannis. But when you bring the whole thing, Giannis is a far better defender, a far better rebounder, scores just as much, just as efficiently."

When Parker pointed out that people have always seen Giannis Antetokounmpo as the No. 2 and not the go-to scorer, Broussard had this to say.

"Put Durant on that Milwaukee team, I don't think they win the championship."

While it will always be hypotheticals in this situation, Kevin Durant is not a great two-way player, which is a flaw in his game. Giannis Antetokounmpo, on the other hand, albeit not being as efficient in scoring the basket, produces at a high rate on both ends of the floor.

Who has a better chance of winning the 2022 championship - Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks heads for the net as Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets defends

Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets are currently the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. However, several pundits have predicted that Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks will advance from the East.

On paper, the Nets are the favorites to win even as they are short-handed. If Kyrie Irving was available for the Nets, it would have been an entirely different outlook. However, the All-Star guard is unavailable due to his vaccination status and New York City's COVID-19 mandate.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are performing better as a unit. For the Nets, not much production is coming from the supporting cast, especially with James Harden's poor form.

Realistically, one of these teams is very likely to reach the NBA Finals. Health will play an important role, as both teams are deadly at full strength. Kevin Durant has been automatic from the field and is the best chance of the Nets winning a championship.

