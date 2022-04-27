"Put some respect on Michael Jordan's name.... Jordan was swept too" - Chris Broussard asserts that Kevin Durant's scoring ability should never be compared to MJ again

Chris Broussard appeared on "First Things First" and voiced his opinion that Kevin Durant should never be compared to Michael Jordan. Broussard argued that Jordan never had trouble getting the better of his opponents in the playoffs, stating:

"Stop saying he's the greatest scorer ever. He's not. Put some respect on Michael Jordan's name. Ya Jordan was swept to, but he never went out like this. He never had a guy lock him up, block his jump shot and stuff like that, so those things have to end."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Let's stop saying KD's the best player in the world, he's not. Giannis is. Stop saying he's the greatest scorer ever. Put some respect on Jordan's name. ... KD's got one thing left to prove — that he can lead a team to a title & I don't think he will." — @Chris_Broussard "Let's stop saying KD's the best player in the world, he's not. Giannis is. Stop saying he's the greatest scorer ever. Put some respect on Jordan's name. ... KD's got one thing left to prove — that he can lead a team to a title & I don't think he will." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/keObK90sr3

Durant is considered to be one of the most elite scorers in the game's history. He often draws comparisons to Michael Jordan for his scoring prowess, but Broussard believes that the two aren't even close to the same level.

The two-time finals MVP has lost his last six playoff games and has failed to reach the Conference Finals since his move to the Brooklyn Nets. Their playoff exit came at the hands of a brilliant Boston Celtics defense.

Broussard pointed out how the former MVP has been unable to carry a team on his own to a championship. He said:

"I'd be lying if I along with virtually everybody else doesn't have a mental asterisk in your mind about those two championships, because I think I can name a handful of stars that could have went there and won those championships."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Folks think I'm some massive Kevin Durant hater. I'm just honest. In this era, I think he's going to go down as the 4th best player — LeBron, Giannis, Steph, Durant. Giannis isn't ahead of him yet - give him 6 more weeks, I think he might jump him." — @getnickwright "Folks think I'm some massive Kevin Durant hater. I'm just honest. In this era, I think he's going to go down as the 4th best player — LeBron, Giannis, Steph, Durant. Giannis isn't ahead of him yet - give him 6 more weeks, I think he might jump him." — @getnickwright https://t.co/fZUP7vFXmi

Can Kevin Durant still lead a team to a championship?

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets — Game 4

Kevin Durant has a stacked resume with all the accolades to back up his glorious career. However, the one thing that has always been there is his inability to lead a team to a championship as the primary star.

As part of the OKC Thunder, he had the likes of Russell Westbrook and James Harden, but everyone counted on Durant to be the difference-maker. Although he led the team to the finals and a couple of Conference Finals appearances, he never won a ring.

While playing for the Golden State Warriors, he had a star-studded roster with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The team went on to win two championships.

Durant then moved to the Nets to play with Kyrie Irving. They added James Harden to the team and formed one of the greatest offensive trios in the league.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp "No regrets. Sh*t happens. No crying over spilled milk. It's about how we can progress & get better from here... No time to feel regret or be too pissed off."



Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and himself not working it out on the Nets.

"No regrets. Sh*t happens. No crying over spilled milk. It's about how we can progress & get better from here... No time to feel regret or be too pissed off."Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and himself not working it out on the Nets.https://t.co/ye8ij4giyx

However, that experiment failed as Harden forced his way out.

Even with that, Kevin Durant had a stellar season, but an MCL injury caused him to miss a significant amount of time. He returned to action after a little over a month, but by then the Nets had slipped to the play-in spot.

They managed to reach the first round, where they met the Boston Celtics. Many expected the Nets to come out on top as they had the playoff experience of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

However, the Celtics outplayed the Nets in every game and clinched a series sweep to move into the next round.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant just playing with the Bucks right now Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant just playing with the Bucks right now 🔥https://t.co/PEhMrnk79L

Durant led the team in points, but questions were raised about his game as the Celtics locked him up and made things difficult for him. They held Durant's efficiency far below his usual standards, as he shot just 39% from the field.

The next season is a lot more promising for the Nets as Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will return. Kyrie Irving has expressed his desire to stay and if Kevin Durant also stays, the Nets are going to be a big threat.

Edited by Adam Dickson