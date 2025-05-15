"Put some respect on my name": Ayesha Howard sends strong message denying 'unprotected encounters' with Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards has been tearing it up in the NBA playoffs this year. Even as he pulls off jaw-dropping highlights on the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Edwards is dealing with a messy situation off the court as well.

Away from the intensity of Western Conference semifinals, the three-time All-Star is in the midst of a legal battle with his ex Ayesha Howard. In the latest development of this saga involving their newborn daughter Aubri Summer, Howard filed court documents allegedly showing an intimate text exchange between her and Edwards:

In the text exchange, Howard asks Edwards if he doesn't like condoms. The Wolves star responds with "I do but not those ones." Howard then explains why she asked this question:

"Ok well just don't be wilding slanging it everywhere. I'd be lying if I said the condom didn't throw me off or that I didn't want you to," she wrote in her text. "But I'm hoping you have some discipline with your lifestyle and all. I f*** with you so I let it happen but I was being serious when I said I don't deal with anyone."

Edwards then assured her: "I ain't f****ng nobody raw I gotcha."

In an Instagram comment, Howard would then push back against claims that she "trapped" the younger Edwards and that she initiated sexual activity without the use of a condom:

"Like I said I didn't trap or even initiate unprotected encounters and I'm woman enough to wake up everyday and take care of mine so put some respect on my name when y'all speaking on me!" Howard wrote on IG.

Ayesha Howard defends herself amidst a messy battle with Anthony Edwards. Credit: The Neighborhood Talk/IG

Even as more intimate details get dragged into this case, Edwards and Howard are not backing down from their respective positions.

On the one hand, Edwards and his team are accusing Howard of implementing a "calculated plan" to bear a child with the Timberwolves star. This plan, which raises "disturbing questions about Ayesha's motives" according to Edwards' team, supposedly entailed Howard tracking her ovulation during the time period leading to her pregnancy.

On the other hand, Howard's camp is claiming that Edwards was the one who "initiated unprotected sex and unilaterally removed a condom during intercourse without [Howard's] consent."

Howard's team has also filed a plea to reconsider the court ruling that California is not a suitable state to determine child support in Aubri Summer's case.

Anthony Edwards' ex claps back at netizen: "Delete your comment"

On multiple occasions in this legal and personal drama, Howard has responded to netizens who have been directing negative remarks at her on social media.

After news of the intimate text exchange broke out, one netizen stated that Howard "hid for 9 months" after supposedly telling Edwards that she got an abortion. In response, Howard refuted the validity of the netizen's claims:

"delete your comment cause you don't know what you're talking about," Howard replied on Instagram. "leave my child out it you're speaking out of line out of place and your information is incorrect bird!"

Ayesha Howard claps back at a netizen on Instagram. Credit: The Neighborhood Talk/IG

In all likelihood, this won't be the last time that Howard rebukes an online user as the legal proceedings continue to unfold. As for Edwards, his focus appears to be largely devoted to the Timberwolves' bid for a deep playoff run in the Western Conference.

