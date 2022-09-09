“Put the work in and you'll see the results” - LeBron James reacts to Bronny James’ summer highlight reel

The hype surrounding Bronny James continues to grow, and his father, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, remains his biggest supporter. James recently retweeted a summer highlight reel of Bronny that was posted by Overtime. The caption read, “Bronny was looking like the REAL DEAL this summer.”

James followed with a message of encouragement for the 17-year-old:

“Young (King)! It's all about the process. Put the work in and you'll see the results. Then put more work in!”

In the highlight reel, the 6-foot-3 Bronny can be seen showing off a variety of moves. This includes Bronny finishing strong around the rim, hitting tough pull-up jumpers and fadeaways off the dribble, as well as skying high for chase-down blocks.

Bronny is entering his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon School after coming off an up-and-down junior year.

James will then have to wait, possibly playing in college, for one year before being eligible for the 2024 NBA draft. Bronny’s already received interest from Ohio State, Oregon, Memphis, USC and UCLA. ESPN has him ranked as a four-star prospect and 35th in his class. This projects Bronny as an early second-round pick in 2024.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman has Bronny projected to be a 3-and-D combo guard at the NBA level. His comparisons for Bronny include De'Anthony Melton, Ayo Dosunmu and Lonzo Ball.

Luckily for Bronny, every NBA team can use role players in this mold. Of course, Bronny isn’t as big of a star as his father was at his age. But if he keeps working on his game, he still has a good chance to carve out an NBA career.

Which teams are most likely to land LeBron James and Bronny James in a two-for-one deal in 2024?

Sierra Canyon School's Bronny James

LeBron James recently signed a two-year 97.1 million dollar contract extension that could keep him with the LA Lakers through the 2024-2025 season. However, he does have a player option for 2024-2025. This lines up with the year that Bronny will be eligible for the draft and his rookie season.

James has already made it clear that he would like to play with Bronny and will likely sign with whatever team drafts him. So, there is a good chance he will opt out of the final year of his contract and join Bronny for his rookie season.

There has already been much speculation regarding the possibility of a two-for-one deal involving Bronny and LeBron increasing Bronny’s draft stock. A team drafting in the 20s might be willing to reach for Bronny in order to secure LeBron.

The most likely scenario would be a team that feels like they’re close to contention and views James as the potential missing piece. Or perhaps a team that is struggling with attendance will decide to draft Bronny just for the added publicity and ticket sales.

Then, of course, there is a team like the OKC Thunder, which could have up to four first-round picks in 2024. If that’s the case, they might feel like it’s worth using one to take a chance on Bronny.

Overall, it's too early to tell exactly where Bronny will end up. But Bronny’s draft stock should definitely be one of the more interesting storylines to follow over the next two years.

