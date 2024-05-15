"Put Zion on the fu*king D-line he might have another $100M contract": Travis Kelce weighs in on heated NBA vs NFL crossover debate

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the latest athlete to chime in on the NBA vs NFL crossover debate. The recent Super Bowl champion named one Western Conference All-Star who could probably make good money if he were to switch sports.

On the "New Heights" podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce touched on the ongoing debate between basketball and football players. While Jason agreed with Austin Rivers' comments, Travis was a little more hesitant. However, the Chiefs star did list Zion Williamson as an NBA player who could play football.

"You put Zion on the f****** D-Line," Travis said. "He might have another $100 million contract."

Travis likely picked Zion because of his mix of size and athleticism. The New Orleans Pelicans star's weight has been a major topic since he got drafted. Currently, Zion stands at 6-foot-6 and 284 pounds.

In terms of basketball players who could become a lineman in football, Travis might have named the only player possible. The explosiveness Zion has with his frame is rare, which might give him a chance to succeed in this hypothetical scenario.

Travis Kelce picks Draymond Green as NBA player who could play in NFL

While speaking on the subject, the Kelce brothers brought up mindset as a key roadblock in this crossover. Travis feels basketball players have a different kind of mentality than football players. Because of this, the Chiefs star doesn't think NBA players would have an easy transition.

As the conversation went on, Travis Kelce thought of one player he knew had the toughness to play football. In a slightly joking manner, he named Draymond Green as someone who could play football from a mindset standpoint.

"We know this for fact," Travis said. "If there was one guy in the NBA that was tough enough, it would be Draymond Green."

Travis Kelce made this remark because of the reputation Green has built for himself in the league. He prides himself on being an old-school "enforcer," even though it has led to multiple fines and suspensions.

This season alone, Green was suspended twice for his physical actions in games. The first instance came during a matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. During a scuffle between both teams, Green choked out All-Star big man Rudy Gobert.

The second suspension was due to his actions to Phoenix Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic. While attempting to create separation, Green flailed his arm at Nurkic, striking him in the face. He was ejected from the game, and the suspension from the league office lasted around a month.