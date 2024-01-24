"Quit your job you suck"- Candace Parker gets brutally slammed by NBA fans for ducking straight apology on Jalen Brunson slander

Candace Parker's comments about New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson have not been well-received by fans. She said that he had a terrible second round in the 2023 playoffs, which isn't accurate based on stats, on Tuesday night. Now, fans aren't happy with the Las Vegas Aces forward-center.

After her comments about Brunson on "Inside the NBA," she addressed the issue on social media. Parker tweeted, "I hope Brunson makes me eat words." Her series of posts on social media further angered the public, who aren't holding back with their criticism of her.

Brunson had an excellent six-game series against the Miami Heat in the second round. The Knicks guard averaged 31.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists during the series. He even ended on a high note, as he finished with 41 points, four rebounds and three assists.

In the first round of the playoffs, the Knicks matched up against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The star guard averaged 24.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 4.8 apg in five games.

With the numbers alone, it's clear that Brunson had a better second-round outing.

What did Candace Parker say about Brunson?

Knicks fans are done being overlooked. On Tuesday night, most fans of the franchise had something to say to Candace Parker after she made a narrative around their star point guard.

"We've seen Jalen Brunson in the playoffs with the (Dallas) Mavs," Parker said. "But as a No. 1 option, last year in the playoffs. Great first round. Second round, not so much."

Parker's take about Brunson's first playoff run with the Knicks wasn't accurate. This caused fans to call her out for misinforming the viewers. She isn't the first from the Aces to share a particular take on New York's star player.

Looking back at what Becky Hammon said about Brunson

Brunson has been targeted by Aces coach Becky Hammon in the past. Earlier this season, she shared her thoughts on the Knicks star. Hammon wasn't a believer of the star, saying the team needs a "1A" star.

"You gotta have a dude, you gotta have a 1A dude and they're missing that at the end of the day," Hammon said.

Her comments weren't well-received, either, especially by Knicks fans, who called Hammon out for her criticism of their franchise player.

