Rachel Nichols doesn’t see a team becoming James Harden’s ‘fairy godmother’: “If he’s a Prima Donna… Nobody is gonna pick him up”

Rachel Nichols doesn't see a bidding war coming to fruition for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The former MVP publicly expressed his desire to leave the team after an explosive rant against GM Daryl Morey, in which he called him a 'liar.'

Meanwhile, recent reports claim that Harden refused to travel with the Sixers midseason last year for a game in Miami. He instead chose to enjoy some nightlife before linking up with his teammates, which didn't sit well with some within the locker room.

The messy nature of these incidents sparked Nichols to opine that Harden will likely have to report to the 76ers in training camp against his wish.

"I do not see any team swooping into be James Harden's fairy godmother and making a deal for him before training camp starts," said Nichols during an appearance on Fox Sports show Undisputed. "Harden is expected to report to Philadelphia."

Nichols also believes that Harden won't be able to pull off any antics with an experienced front office like the 76ers as he did with the Rockets in 2021, saying:

"Last time he was in this position where he was disgruntled over the offseason, he wanted a trade, was in Houston. He pulled all that crap ... Not reporting for weeks ... Breaking other league rules. That is not gonna fly this time. That was with an inexperienced front office and new coach."

Rachel Nichols reckons Harden holds the keys to his trade value and needs to show interested suitors that he can be an impactful addition.

"The person who going forward, is James Harden," said Nichols. "If he shows up, if he's a team player ... Their absolutely will be a team before the deadline that says, 'you know what, he can push us over the edge.' Some of that $35.6 million salary will be gone ... If he's a Prima Donna, when he comes in, nobody's gonna pick him up."

James Harden needs to prove himself on the court as well

Another crucial difference between James Harden's trade request in 2021 and now is his on-court production. He was a coveted MVP-caliber player in his prime then. Harden is 34 now and is a shadow of his Rockets days.

Although Harden remains one of the top point guards in the league, averaging roughly 20 points and 10 assists over the last two seasons, his struggles in the playoffs as a primary option have hindered his value. Harden needs to prove he can be that superstar presence again.

No contender out there would be willing to take on his $35.6 million expiring deal if they can't get the most out of him come playoff time. The Sixers will demand a significant return in exchange, and Harden must show he's worth the price.

