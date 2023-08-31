Rajon Rondo revisits viral wholesome moment with his son from 2020 championship win, calls it the “greatest feeling in the world” 

Back in 2020, Rajon Rondo found himself once again competing for an NBA championship. After the Lakers were able to take down the Miami Heat, the former All-Star guard created a moment that went viral on social media.

Since games were being played in the NBA Bubble, Rajon Rondo and the Lakers had a more tame celebration after they won the title. However, players were allowed to bring a limited number of family members by that time. Rondo's son was on the floor with him, where a photo was snapped of him sitting with his son holding a bottle of champagne behind him.

While talking with JJ Redick on "The Old Man and the Three" podcast, Rondo opened up on this iconic moment. He feels that encounter is the best moment of his entire sports career.

"It was the greatest moment for me in my sports career," Rondo said. "I said I wanted a child to watch my career vs. me saying 'hey I used to be good 30 years ago.'"

"For him to experience us winning a chip was the greatest feeling in the world."

2020 was the second time Rondo was part of a title-winning team. The first came in 2008 as a member of the Boston Celtics.

How did Rajon Rondo perform for the 2020 LA Lakers?

Rajon Rondo was once an All-Star point guard who was regularly among the league-leaders in assists. That said, the end of his career consisted of bouncing around the league looking for a consistent home.

Following a one-year stint with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2018. Rondo spent the next two years alongside LeBron James on the LA Lakers. Playing on a contending roster again, the veteran guard found himself with an opportunity to add another title to his resume.

In the 2020 regular season, Rondo appeared in 48 games. He played a backup role, where he averaged 7.1 points and 5.0 assists.

As the Lakers got deeper in the playoffs, Rondo's experience became very valuable to them. This led to him seeing a big uptick in minutes. By the time LA reached the finals, he was playing almost 30 minutes per game.

The 2020 finals ended up going six games. In that span, Rondo posted averages of 8.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Rondo ended up leaving the Lakers that offseason, but made a brief return 2022 before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

