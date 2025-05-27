"Randle & Ant were no shows" - NBA fans react to Julius Randle hitting only one bucket in crucial Game 4 loss

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves fell short in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday, losing 128-126 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

A major factor in the defeat was Julius Randle's disappointing performance - arguably his worst of the 2025 postseason.

Randle managed just five points, committed as many turnovers and knocked down only 1-of-7 field goal attempts. With the Timberwolves trailing 3-1 in the series, social media users criticized the forward’s forgettable production in a crucial matchup.

One tweeted:

"Randle and Ant were no-shows in the biggest game of the season lol"

Here are a few other reactions:

Aq @aqouraa Timberwolves fans finally understanding why Knicks moved on from him

Darter Blue @thomasis23 As many turnovers as points. Smfh

kap @hopefulmetsfan Randle and Ant were no shows in the biggest game of the season lol Ant still got a level to go to be elite

Cale Dunleavy @51marine1 That's bad 😬

DemPicks @SolidPicks88 I know a bum when I see one. Knicks won the trade by miles

coco @chichi_m3 Fraud 😂☝🏼

Anthony Edwards also struggled mightily in the crucial Game 4. The 23-year-old finished with just 16 points while shooting 38.5% FG and 14.3% 3FG, an embarrassing performance in one of the biggest games of his career.

If not for the strong showing by the Timberwolves’ reserve players, particularly by Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker — who poured in 55 points — the margin of defeat could have been more lopsided. Their energy off the bench kept Minnesota competitive, despite receiving little help from the stars.

Chris Finch explains why Julius Randle played only 28 minutes

Julius Randle struggled to find his rhythm offensively from the get-go, failing to fulfill his role as a scorer as well as a facilitator.

He finished the night with just three assists and five turnovers. With the 30-year-old failing to impact offensively, coach Chris Finch opted to turn to his bench, giving the reserve players a chance to prove themselves.

As a result, Randle saw just 28:10 of playing time — his lowest in the 2025 postseason.

“He didn’t have a great night obviously, bench was really, really good so I rolled with them,” Finch said in the postgame interview. “They would find shots for each other. They shot the ball extremely well from the 3-point line.”

Randle’s inconsistency has been exposed during this series. After opening with an impressive 28-point, eight-rebound outing in Game 1, he followed it with a disappointing 6-point effort on just 18.2% shooting. He bounced back in Game 3, playing a key role in Minnesota’s dominant win with an efficient 24 points, but Game 4 saw another dip in performance.

If the trend continues, Julius Randle could be in for a strong showing on Wednesday. But with the Timberwolves having their backs against the wall, they can’t afford another off-night from their forward in a potential Game 6.

