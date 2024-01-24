Rapper Birdman attends Lakers-Clippers rivalry week showdown wearing $30,000 watch, poses with Malika Andrews 

The 'Battle of LA' between the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers on Tuesday at the Crypto.com Arena drew celebrities, including rapper Birdman, who showed out with quite the fashion statement. The 'Bugatti' star posed with ESPN's Malika Andrews during the game.

Birdman was seen in a rocking black jacket with black trousers and brown shoes. What stood out, though was his bling-looking Rolex Oyster worth $30,000. He wore black shades to complete the look. Meanwhile, Andrews kept it simple with a black puffer jacket and trousers. The duo were all smiles as they posed for pictures.

The Louisana native also posed with James Harden and former NBA star Jalen Rose, who was present at the arena as well.

Also in attendance were Rapper Big Sean, GaTa (L), Lil Dicky, Dave Miller and Dede Binder. It was a star-studded affair at the arena as the Lakers and the Clippers dueled it out with the latter taking the contest 127-116.

The Lakers and Clippers have now split the four-game series this season

The Lakers and Clippers met for the fourth time this season, and after winning the first two, the Lakers lost the following two, with LeBron James missing the most recent game. The Lakers do not meet their opponents for the rest of the regular season.

LA's roaring comeback in the third quarter was further dented when Cam Reddish hobbled off with an injured ankle midway into the fourth as he was closing out on a step-back three-point attempt by Harden. He was awarded with a block, but the movement was enough as he rolled his ankle over James' shoe.

Kawhi Leonard (25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists), and Harden (23 points and 10 assists) coupled with key contributions from Norman Powell and Russell Westbrook managed to stave off the Lakers.

Anthony Davis led LA with 26 points and 12 rebounds, while D'Angelo Russell continued his good form with 27 points and 10 assists including a stellar defensive move on Harden.

The Clippers have been on a tear and are 20-4 in their 24 games. While the initial fit after trading for James Harden seemed questionable, the team has figured out how to play with two primary ballhandlers with Westbrook coming off the bench.

Up next, the Clippers play the Toronto Raptors, while the Purple and Gold host the Chicago Bulls on Thursday (Jan. 26).

